Happy Game Day Nova Nation! It’s time to close the book on the non-conference (just notch the corner of the page for that pesky late year Temple game) and turn our attention to the Big East. The Big East is always a gauntlet, but this season may be even more challenging than it has been in recent years. Just ask our good pal Jon Rothstein.

The Big East is now 89-24 as a conference. 10 teams have winning percentages of 70% or better. No team is under .500. Barring cannibalization, seven NCAA bids feels like an attainable goal. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 15, 2021

Close Jon, but the Big East has even won two more non-conference game since this was posted two days ago, bring them to a record of 91-24 and a W/L% of 79.1%. To put that in context, that’s the best non-conference performance by the Big East collectively since... EVER. That’s right, while there’s still a few more games to play the Big East currently has it’s best start against the non conference. The next best season is actually the league’s first (before Villanova joined) in 1980. That Big East, with just seven members at the time, went 140-63 against non-conference for a W/L% of 69%. That’s a full 10% more losses, no where close to today’s pace.

So what does that mean for Villanova? It means they’re likely going to face their toughest slate of Big East competition to date. But even with three losses, the Wildcats are still the heavy favorites to win the Big East. The question is what will it take to win?

Usually that means how many losses can you take and still have the league’s best record? Last year, Villanova cleared the field by two games with just four losses. The year before, five losses meant a three-way split of the regular season title. But back in 2018, the lone time in the last eight seasons that Villanova didn’t win at least a share of the regular season title, Xavier claimed the prize with just three losses. And of course there were the Nova teams in the early years of the “New” Big East that were able to capture three consecutive titles with just two losses each, tied for the fewest losses any team has ever won the Big East with.

So the question I pose for today’s Game Day poll is a simple one. Whether it’s Villanova or someone else finally steps up to dethrone the king, how many conference losses will the winner(s) of the Big East have this season.

Poll What record will win the Big East Regular Season Title in 2022? 18-2

17-3

16-4

15-5

14-6

It’s gonna be a blood bath... 7+ losses vote view results 3% 18-2 (8 votes)

13% 17-3 (35 votes)

42% 16-4 (107 votes)

30% 15-5 (78 votes)

7% 14-6 (20 votes)

2% It’s gonna be a blood bath... 7+ losses (6 votes) 254 votes total Vote Now

In other news, bring on the Bluejays, Justin Moore shows up on NBA Mock Drafts, and Jermaine Samuels officially launches his NIL deal with Tom Brady. Enjoy!

Villanova vs Creighton

Villanova opens Big East schedule at Creighton seeking comeback after Baylor blowout | The Inquirer

The Wildcats shot just 22.2% and scored 36 points in their loss at Baylor, and now try to rebound against a Bluejays team that usually gives them trouble, particularly in Omaha.

Wildcats to Open BIG EAST Play Friday Night at Creighton | Villanova University

Villanova visits Creighton Friday night at 8 p.m. eastern time

Villanova Men’s Basketballl

Villanova president dispels any speculation of coach Jay Wright's departure | Philadelphia Business Journal

Storied college programs and NBA teams alike have tried to pry coach Jay Wright away from Villanova in recent years.

NBA draft big board: Ranking the top 60 prospects | Sports Illustrated

The Auburn forward has scouts raving about his upside. See where other prospects land in our 2022 NBA draft rankings. Villanova's Justin Moore lands in the late second round.

Tom Brady Signs NIL Deals for New Apparel Line | Front Office Sports

NFL quarterback Tom Brady has embraced the new era of college athletics through the launch of his new apparel line, Brady. Jermaine Samuels is one of two college basketball players signed to NIL deals.

Big East

Big East Basketball Power Rankings: Should Villanova remain No. 1? | Busting Brackets

In the latest Big East Basketball power rankings, the Villanova Wildcats' position at the top spot has been questioned. But who could overtake them?

Big East conference March Madness look ahead | Banners On The Parkway

League games start this weekend; here’s where everybody sits heading into Big East action.

Big East Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule Preview | Anonymous Eagle

Let’s take a spin through the league with league play getting started this weekend!

NBA Wildcats

Interview: Suns’ Mikal Bridges on learning from Chris Paul, NBA Finals | Hoops Hype

Mikal Bridges helped the Phoenix Suns win the Western Conference this past season and is now a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

Bey breaks out, but Pistons earn loss by a thousand cuts | NBA.com

The Pistons are going to have to deal with the reality of being undersized at least a few more weeks.

College Basketball

Baylor, Arizona, Duke and Kansas sit atop Andy Katz's Tiers | FOX Sports

Purdue's fall is Arizona's gain in Andy Katz's latest men's college basketball tiers. See where all the top teams land!

Is the Big 12 the best league in the country? Why are the ACC and Big Ten down? College basketball mailbag | The Athletic

Eamonn Brennan answers subscribers' questions on Jon Scheyer, John Calipari, Alabama, DePaul and more.