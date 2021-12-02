State of the Nova Nation: Gillespie’s Big Night, Upcoming Holy War, Mailbag and more!

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 71-56 win over Penn as the ‘Cats improve to 2-0 in Big 5 play. The duo talk about Gillespie’s offensive explosion and how he continues to pad his award-winning season. Despite other offensive struggles, Brandon Slater adds another efficient shooting performance and Nova’s defense improves for the second straight game. Then, Emma and Pat preview the next Big 5 match-up against Taylor Funk and St. Joe’s. Lastly, the duo answer the many listener questions sent in this week! Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNPod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.