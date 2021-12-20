 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College basketball rankings: Villanova falls to No. 23 as shooting struggles continue

After dropping their Big East opener, the ‘Cats have fallen to No. 23 in the AP poll.

By Eugene Rapay
NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Creighton Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

After picking up their fourth loss of the season — and second in a row — the Villanova Wildcats have plummeted 14 spots to No. 23 in the latest AP college basketball rankings.

Villanova only had one game this past week, a 20-point loss to open conference play in Omaha. The game was closely contested until Creighton took advantage of the ‘Cats going cold late to pull away.

Seton Hall is now the highest-ranked Big East team in the top 25 polls. The Pirates enter this week at No. 15, but COVID-related issues within the program forced Seton Hall to cancel its non-conference game against Iona and forfeit its conference-play opener against St. John’s. Seton Hall’s status is unknown for Thursday’s game against DePaul.

Outside of the Wildcats and the Pirates, Xavier and Providence are also ranked.

The Musketeers climbed to No. 18 after wins over Morehead State and Marquette. Meanwhile, the Friars are ranked in the top 25 for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Providence enters the rankings at No. 22, after picking up a road win at UConn.

Two Big East teams are receiving votes: UConn, who fell out of the rankings after the loss to Providence, and Creighton.

AP Top 25 — 2021-22 season Week 7 poll

RANK TEAM RECORD PTS
1 Baylor(60) 10-0 1524
2 Duke 10-1 1445
3 Purdue 10-1 1360
4 Gonzaga 9-2 1313
5 UCLA 9-1 1294
6 Arizona(1) 11-0 1230
7 Kansas 9-1 1210
8 USC 12-0 937
9 Iowa State 11-0 926
10 Alabama 9-2 897
11 Michigan State 9-2 822
12 Auburn 10-1 782
13 Houston 10-2 780
14 Ohio State 8-2 744
15 Seton Hall 9-1 693
16 Texas 8-2 569
17 LSU 11-0 542
18 Xavier 11-1 469
19 Tennessee 8-2 447
20 Kentucky 8-2 428
21 Colorado State 10-0 328
22 Providence 11-1 266
23 Villanova 7-4 222
24 Wisconsin 9-2 182
25 Texas Tech 8-2 86
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma State 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1 Dropped from rankings: UConn 20, Arkansas 24

