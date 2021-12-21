23 Villanova vs. #18 Xavier: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

Villanova looks to return to their winning ways in the second game of the 2022 BIG EAST Season as the Wildcats host #18 Xavier at the Finneran Pavilion.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.