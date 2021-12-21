State of the Nova Nation: What’s Going Wrong, Xavier up Next and Mailbag Questions!

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down the biggest takeaways from Villanova’s shocking loss to Creighton on Friday night. The duo discuss Collin Gillespie’s and Jermaine Samuels’ offensive struggles, ‘Nova’s inability to penetrate the paint and the team’s rebounding disadvantage against Creighton. Then, they preview Villanova’s upcoming home match-up against 18 Xavier. The duo talk about the importance of home court advantage before previewing the offensive weapons on Xavier’s roster. Lastly, Emma and Pat talk about ‘Nova’s game against Temple next week and answer questions from the mailbag. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.