Villanova has been sleeping in the streets. It’s not like we didn’t know it was coming, as Sam Regan points out in today’s Game Preview this is something that happens every year. But does it happen to this extent? Does it happen to kick off the Big East? Let’s do some research.

The last time Villanova fell into an extended shooting slump like this was just two years ago in the 2020 season. It was a four game streak that started in non-conference play that included facing a highly ranked team from the Big 12 and extended into the start of Big East play including at Creighton and home against Xavier. Sound familiar?

Here’s the crazy thing though, Villanova only lost a single game during that slump. The key difference was the defense, as in all the wins Villanova held their opponent to 62 points or less. That tracks with the current streak if you throw out the Baylor game as an offensive (and offensive) anomaly. The lone loss in that streak came at Marquette where Villanova game up 71 points, similar to how they lost at Creighton. Villanova came out of that slump by crushing Georgetown shooting over 50% from deep, and they wouldn’t shoot under 30% for consecutive games the rest of the season.

Looking back at this season, all the players have had at least one off night shooting during the slump. The two that have had it the worst seem to be Jermaine Samuels (3-16) and Slater (0-12), but personal shooting slumps come and go throughout the season. Remember, coming into the slump Samuels was shooting 37% and Slater was all the way up at 46%. They didn’t just forget how to shoot, they’ll bounce back.

So at this point it’s not a matter of if the slump will end, but when. Xavier is above average at guarding the three, but their real defensive strength is on the interior. The Wildcats best option for offense will often be on the perimeter, so they shouldn’t shy away from creating open shots on the outside. We’ll just have to wait and see if they fall tonight, or if the slump extends to four games the way it did in 2020.

For today’s poll, it seems only appropriate that we do an over/under on three point shooting percentage for the Cats. Where do you think they’ll land?

Poll Will Villanova shoot over or under 30% from three against Xavier? Over

Under vote view results 73% Over (122 votes)

26% Under (43 votes) 165 votes total Vote Now

In other news, the men’s team takes on Xavier, the women’s team travels to La Salle, and awards handed out for Football and Lacrosse. Enjoy!

