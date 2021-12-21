No. 23 Villanova powers past No. 18 Xavier, 71-58

Villanova rallied past Xavier Tuesday night in a game where Jermaine Samuels scored his 1,000th point.

After trailing by eight at halftime, the Wildcats outscored Xavier by 21 in the second half and finished the game by making each of their last seven shots to win their first Big East game of the season and break a two-game losing skid.

Justin Moore led the way for the Wildcats with 17 points. Caleb Daniels was right behind Moore with 16, and Collin Gillespie chipped in with 15 points and four assists. Eric Dixon was assertive in the paint and also scored 15 points for the ‘Cats. As a team, the ‘Cats scored 40 points in the paint.

The Musketeers were led by guard Dwon Odom with 13 points. Nate Johnson also added 12 points in the loss. Xavier was limited to just 8-of-27 overall (29.6%) in the second half and it didn’t make a single three.

