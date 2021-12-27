 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College basketball rankings: Villanova moves up to No. 22 in AP poll

After a win over ranked Xavier, the ‘Cats move upwards by one spot.

By Eugene Rapay
NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Villanova

After closing out strong against the ranked Xavier Musketeers to get back on track in their lone game of the week, the Villanova Wildcats received a slight bump up in the newest AP college basketball rankings.

Villanova moved one spot up to No. 22 in the newest AP poll released Monday afternoon.

The Wildcats have a busier week ahead, as they finish Big 5 play against Temple at home on Wednesday, followed by a weekend trip to Newark to play Seton Hall. The Pirates, who were recently put on a COVID pause, are still slated to play the ‘Cats, but their previously scheduled games against Big East foes St. John’s and DePaul were postponed and a non-conference game with Iona was canceled.

The same four Big East teams are ranked, but they’ve moved around a bit. Seton Hall holds as the highest-ranked team in the conference, remaining at No. 15. Providence (21) and Villanova (22) each moved up a slot, but Xavier fell to No. 23 after losing to the ‘Cats.

UConn and Creighton are still receiving votes.

Outside of the conference, the AP top five stayed exactly the same for another week. There was some movement within the top 10, after Arizona took its first loss of the season to Tennessee. However, it wasn’t hit as hard as Alabama, who got upset by Davidson and dropped to No. 19.

AP Top 25 — 2021-22 season Week 8 poll

RANK TEAM RECORD PTS
RANK TEAM RECORD PTS
1 Baylor(61) 11-0 1525
2 Duke 11-1 1448
3 Purdue 11-1 1371
4 Gonzaga 10-2 1335
5 UCLA 8-1 1296
6 Kansas 9-1 1233
7 USC 12-0 994
8 Iowa State 12-0 985
9 Arizona 11-1 973
10 Michigan State 10-2 901
11 Auburn 11-1 826
12 Houston 11-3 801
13 Ohio State 8-2 787
14 Tennessee 9-2 729
15 Seton Hall 9-1 716
16 LSU 12-0 609
17 Texas Tech 9-2 567
18 Kentucky 9-2 459
19 Alabama 9-3 426
20 Colorado State 10-0 366
21 Providence 11-1 315
22 Villanova 8-4 312
23 Xavier 11-2 237
24 Wisconsin 9-2 207
25 Texas Tech 9-2 121
Others Receiving Votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1

