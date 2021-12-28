Villanova game against Temple is postponed

CBS reporter and podcaster Matt Norlander is reporting that #22 Villanova’s game against Temple on Wednesday will probably not occur due to positive coronavirus cases in the North Philly program. This has been confirmed by Villanova and Temple

Couple items breaking here … first, Wednesday’s Temple-Villanova game is off due to positive COVID cases in Temple’s program, source tells CBS Sports. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 28, 2021

The game, scheduled to be played at Finneran Pavilion and to be broadcast on FS1, was set to be Villanova’s final game of the 2021 calendar year as well as its last non-conference game of the 2022 regular season.

Jay Wright was also trying to make it eight-straight wins against the Owls and claim an outright Big 5 title for the seventh time in eight seasons.

Neither the Villanova nor Temple program has confirmed that the game is off. A determination for a forfeit, re-scheduling, or cancelation has not been determined.

Villanova has noted: