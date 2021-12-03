The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova News & Links for December 3rd

Friday shows a return of links...
Villanova Basketball
Mikal Bridges might be Defensive Player of the year | USA Today
Mikal Bridges locked Steph Curry up. At the very least, he deserves to be considered for DPOY.
After myocarditis bout, Caleb Daniels getting back to form for Villanova | Delco Times
After spending the better part of five months completely shut down due to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart caused by a bout with COVID-19, Caleb Daniels is rounding into form for Villanova.
St. Joseph’s finds a new gear ahead of Villanova matchup | Philly.com
By not looking too far ahead to Villanova, the Hawks took care of business against Binghamton.
Villanova’s Palestra win Penn says a lot about Big 5 Philadelphia basketball | Inquirer
The Palestra didn’t quite fill up Wednesday for Villanova’s 71-56 win over Penn, speaking to the current state of Big 5 basketball.
Villanova Athletics Records Highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate in Program History | Villanova University
VILLANOVA, Pa.—In the latest set of Graduation Success Rate (GSR) data released by the NCAA on Thursday afternoon Villanova recorded its highest mark ever with a
College Basketball
9 storylines November gave us in men's college basketball | NCAA.com
Mike Lopresti breaks down the nine biggest storylines that came from men's college basketball in November.
What’s the top coaching job in men’s college basketball? | The Athletic
Sixty coaches, agents and search firm leaders voted on which programs rise above the rest.
