The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova News & Links for December 3rd

Friday shows a return of links...

Villanova Basketball

Mikal Bridges might be Defensive Player of the year | USA Today

Mikal Bridges locked Steph Curry up. At the very least, he deserves to be considered for DPOY.

After myocarditis bout, Caleb Daniels getting back to form for Villanova | Delco Times

After spending the better part of five months completely shut down due to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart caused by a bout with COVID-19, Caleb Daniels is rounding into form for Villanova.

St. Joseph’s finds a new gear ahead of Villanova matchup | Philly.com

By not looking too far ahead to Villanova, the Hawks took care of business against Binghamton.

Villanova’s Palestra win Penn says a lot about Big 5 Philadelphia basketball | Inquirer

The Palestra didn’t quite fill up Wednesday for Villanova’s 71-56 win over Penn, speaking to the current state of Big 5 basketball.

Villanova Athletics Records Highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate in Program History | Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa.—In the latest set of Graduation Success Rate (GSR) data released by the NCAA on Thursday afternoon Villanova recorded its highest mark ever with a

College Basketball

9 storylines November gave us in men's college basketball | NCAA.com

Mike Lopresti breaks down the nine biggest storylines that came from men's college basketball in November.

What’s the top coaching job in men’s college basketball? | The Athletic

Sixty coaches, agents and search firm leaders voted on which programs rise above the rest.