#6 Villanova vs. St. Joseph’s: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

By Mike J.
NCAA BASKETBALL: DEC 06 Saint Joseph’s at Villanova Photo by Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, December 5, 2021
12pm ET
St. Joseph's Hawks (4-3)
KenPom: Villanova: 6 | St. Joe's: 203
Finneran Pavilion
Where: Villanva, PA
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -OFF
Villanova looks to go 3-0 in the Big 5 with a third consecutive game against a Philadelphia opponent as they host the St. Joe’s Hawks.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.

