Hawk is Dead: Villanova dominates St. Joseph’s, 81-52

With a blowout 81-52 win over St. Joseph’s at the Pavilion, No. 6 Villanova has won 10-straight against the rival Hawks since 2012. It is also the Wildcat’s ninth-straight double-digit win against St. Joe’s. With the victory, Nova’ improves to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Big 5 play.

In the first half, the game was closer than the final score might indicate.

Following a Jordan Hall jumper for St. Joe’s, Villanova’s once-15-point cushion became just six with 4:08 left in the first half. But, Collin Gillespie answered and hit back-to-back 3s to push the lead back to 12 to give Nova’ a 34-22 lead at the half.

The Wildcats did not look back in the second half, as they battered the Hawks with a three-point barrage and ended up going 13-of-25 from behind the arc.

In the big win, the Wildcats were led by Collin Gillespie, who had 23 points and four rebounds. Junior Justin Moore, who went 0-4 in the first half, proceeded to shoot 6-9 in the second half and score 16 points and seven rebounds.

For the Hawks, sophomore guard Jordan Hall had 22 points and five assists. Vanderbilt transfer Ejike Obinna was also big for St. Joe’s, as he added 10 points along with four rebounds.

