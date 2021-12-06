Villanova stay at #6 in AP Poll

The Villanova Wildcats recorded back-to-back Big 5 wins with victories over Penn and St. Joseph’s to improve their record to 6-2 and hold their #6 spot in the AP Poll released on Monday.
With Duke’s loss to Ohio State, Purdue is the nation’s newest unanimous #1. This is the first time that the Boilermakers have been ranked at the top of the AP Poll. The Blue Devils dropped to #3. Baylor, who Villanova plays on Sunday moved up two spots to #2. UCLA and Gonzaga round out the top 5.
Memphis and Michigan dropped out of the Top 25.
The BIG EAST is also represented by UConn at #15 and Seton Hall at #23. Xavier is still collecting votes.
Villanova next plays against Syracuse on Tuesday from Madison Square Gardin in the Jimmy V Classic; tipoff is set for 9p and will be aired on ESPN.
December 6, 2021 AP Poll
|RK
|TEAM
|REC
|PTS
|RK
|TEAM
|REC
|PTS
|1
|Purdue (61)
|8-0
|1525
|2
|Baylor
|8-0
|1421
|3
|Duke
|7-1
|1390
|4
|UCLA
|8-1
|1293
|5
|Gonzaga
|7-2
|1240
|6
|Villanova
|6-2
|1175
|7
|Texas
|6-1
|1101
|8
|Kansas
|6-1
|1068
|9
|Alabama
|7-1
|1029
|10
|Kentucky
|6-1
|972
|11
|Arizona
|7-0
|919
|12
|Arkansas
|8-0
|905
|13
|Tennessee
|6-1
|762
|14
|Houston
|7-1
|686
|15
|UConn
|8-1
|527
|16
|USC
|8-0
|510
|17
|Iowa State
|8-0
|499
|18
|Auburn
|7-1
|419
|19
|Michigan State
|7-2
|405
|20
|Florida
|6-1
|386
|21
|Ohio State
|6-2
|370
|22
|Wisconsin
|7-1
|338
|23
|Seton Hall
|7-1
|177
|24
|BYU
|7-1
|157
|25
|LSU
|8-0
|135
