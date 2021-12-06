 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Villanova stay at #6 in AP Poll

Purdue ascends to the top spot for the first time in school history.

By Mike J.
Saint Joseph’s v Villanova Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Villanova Wildcats recorded back-to-back Big 5 wins with victories over Penn and St. Joseph’s to improve their record to 6-2 and hold their #6 spot in the AP Poll released on Monday.

With Duke’s loss to Ohio State, Purdue is the nation’s newest unanimous #1. This is the first time that the Boilermakers have been ranked at the top of the AP Poll. The Blue Devils dropped to #3. Baylor, who Villanova plays on Sunday moved up two spots to #2. UCLA and Gonzaga round out the top 5.

Memphis and Michigan dropped out of the Top 25.

The BIG EAST is also represented by UConn at #15 and Seton Hall at #23. Xavier is still collecting votes.

Villanova next plays against Syracuse on Tuesday from Madison Square Gardin in the Jimmy V Classic; tipoff is set for 9p and will be aired on ESPN.

December 6, 2021 AP Poll

RK TEAM REC PTS
RK TEAM REC PTS
1 Purdue (61) 8-0 1525
2 Baylor 8-0 1421
3 Duke 7-1 1390
4 UCLA 8-1 1293
5 Gonzaga 7-2 1240
6 Villanova 6-2 1175
7 Texas 6-1 1101
8 Kansas 6-1 1068
9 Alabama 7-1 1029
10 Kentucky 6-1 972
11 Arizona 7-0 919
12 Arkansas 8-0 905
13 Tennessee 6-1 762
14 Houston 7-1 686
15 UConn 8-1 527
16 USC 8-0 510
17 Iowa State 8-0 499
18 Auburn 7-1 419
19 Michigan State 7-2 405
20 Florida 6-1 386
21 Ohio State 6-2 370
22 Wisconsin 7-1 338
23 Seton Hall 7-1 177
24 BYU 7-1 157
25 LSU 8-0 135
Others receiving votes: Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2

