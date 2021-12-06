Villanova stay at #6 in AP Poll

The Villanova Wildcats recorded back-to-back Big 5 wins with victories over Penn and St. Joseph’s to improve their record to 6-2 and hold their #6 spot in the AP Poll released on Monday.

With Duke’s loss to Ohio State, Purdue is the nation’s newest unanimous #1. This is the first time that the Boilermakers have been ranked at the top of the AP Poll. The Blue Devils dropped to #3. Baylor, who Villanova plays on Sunday moved up two spots to #2. UCLA and Gonzaga round out the top 5.

Memphis and Michigan dropped out of the Top 25.

The BIG EAST is also represented by UConn at #15 and Seton Hall at #23. Xavier is still collecting votes.

Villanova next plays against Syracuse on Tuesday from Madison Square Gardin in the Jimmy V Classic; tipoff is set for 9p and will be aired on ESPN.