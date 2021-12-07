 clock menu more-arrow no yes

State of the Nova Nation: The Hawk is Dead (Again), What We’ve Learned and ‘Cuse is Coming

Collin Gillespie continues to impress, the defense is improving and the Cole Swider revenge game is upon us.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down the positives from Villanova’s blowout win over St. Joe’s, including Collin Gillespie’s second consecutive stellar performance and Justin Moore’s much improved defense. Then, the duo introduce a new segment called “What Have We Learned?” to go over all of the action from the week of Big 5 games. Topics include Dhamir Cosby Roundtree’s performance, Gillespie’s case for All-American honors, Chris Arcidiacono’s minutes, Jermaine Samuels’ lack of offense and whether turnovers are turning into an issue. Lastly, Emma and Pat preview the highly-anticipated Madison Square Garden match-up between the ‘Cats and the surging Syracuse Orange. Be sure to subscribe to the pod, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

