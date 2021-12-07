State of the Nova Nation: The Hawk is Dead (Again), What We’ve Learned and ‘Cuse is Coming

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down the positives from Villanova’s blowout win over St. Joe’s, including Collin Gillespie’s second consecutive stellar performance and Justin Moore’s much improved defense. Then, the duo introduce a new segment called “What Have We Learned?” to go over all of the action from the week of Big 5 games. Topics include Dhamir Cosby Roundtree’s performance, Gillespie’s case for All-American honors, Chris Arcidiacono’s minutes, Jermaine Samuels’ lack of offense and whether turnovers are turning into an issue. Lastly, Emma and Pat preview the highly-anticipated Madison Square Garden match-up between the ‘Cats and the surging Syracuse Orange. Be sure to subscribe to the pod, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.