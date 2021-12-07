The Sun’s Arizin: NET Rankings Place Villanova Top 5

Happy Game Day Nova Nation! The Wildcats travel to their favorite home away from home this evening to take on old Big East Rival Syracuse in Maddison Square Garden. The game will be the night cap of the Jimmy V Classic, and features a matchup with familiar foes in Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim and former Wildcat Cole Swider. We’ve got tons of preview articles in the links below, so today we’ll focus a little more on the unveiling of the NCAA’s NET rankings.

For those of you not aware, the NET is the primary tool used by the NCAA selection committee to evaluate teams for the Tournament. It’s by no means a perfect system, and the reason it hasn’t been released until a month into the season is that early returns are not always as accurate as the formula will be when we get to March. Hence you’ll see things like Wyoming up at #12 and UCLA all the way down at #33. Don’t worry, that’ll get worked out.

As for Villanova, they find themselves ranked #5 overall in the country despite two early losses. The NET doesn’t really penalize teams for “good” or Quad 1 losses as long as they can pair them with quality wins, and Villanova already has one of those in their neutral court victory over Tennessee. Additionally, the Wildcats are in line for eight more shots at Q1 wins (six of those being top tier Q1 opportunities) as the rankings stand today per bracketologists.com.

Syracuse unfortunately doesn’t offer much in terms of improving Nova’s ranking. In fact, a loss tonight would do far more damage than winning would help Villanova’s record. However, Sunday’s road game at Baylor looks like it has the potential to be the best win of Villanova’s season, with little downside if it ends up being a loss. So in summary, my expert analysis is wins are good and losses are bad. Yes, I will go ahead and hold onto my day job.

One more thing before we get to the links, our Game Day Poll! Yesterday we mentioned that Brandon Slater is averaging 14 ppg for the Wildcats. Meanwhile, former Wildcat Cole Swider is now averaging just over 13 ppg for Syracuse. So today’s poll is simple, which player will score more points?

