State of the Nova Nation: Shoot ‘Em Up, Sleep in the Streets

Episode Description: Emma and Pat do an in-depth breakdown of Villanova’s 67-53 win over its old Big East rival, Syracuse. The duo start in the first half, where they discuss Villanova’s poor shooting, turnover troubles and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree’s early entry into the game before transitioning to the second half to talk about how half-time adjustments were made. Emma and Pat speak about ‘Nova’s ability to penetrate the Syracuse zone, the excellence shown on the boards and the sheer volume of shots taken by both teams. Next, the duo preview 2 Baylor before the incredibly important matchup against the Bears on Sunday. Physicality, tempo and coaching are some keys to watch. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

