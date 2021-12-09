The Sun’s Arizin: Battling on the Boards

Happy Thursday Nova Nation! Anyone who watched Tuesday night’s game knows that a big reason why Villanova won was rebounding. It kept the Wildcats in the game through their early shooting woes and helped them pull away late. While Jermaine Samuels led the team with 9 rebounds, six different wildcats recorded at least six rebounds on the night. That “Team Rebounding” mentality has been a big reason why Villanova has outrebounded their opponents in six of their nine games and are +49 against opponents on the boards this season.

And while the rebounding is a team effort, one player has stood out above the rest. He’s come up so big on the boards this year, leading the team in defensive rebounds and being the leading rebounder in multiple games. We all know the big guy so let’s just say his name together on three. One... Two... Three...

Justin Moore!

Surprised? I know I was. Yes, Moore is having a terrific season on the boards. He’s averaging 5.4 rebounds a game (3rd on the team) and a team high 4.4 defensive rebounds a game. He was also Villanova’s leading rebounder in back to back games with 11 against Penn and another 7 against St. Joe’s.

Moore has stepped up his game in so many ways this year, and I’m not sure he’s getting enough credit for it. The offense flows more freely through him now, and there’s no longer a fear of Gillespie coming off the court if Moore is out there. The numbers back that up with Assists up (3.1 apg), Turnovers down (1.2 tpg), and he boasts the best Turnover Rate (9.4) on the team per kenpom.com. Defensively steals are up (1.3 spg, 2nd on the team) and as we mentioned how well he’s doing on the boards. The only part of his game that’s even dipped slightly is Free Throw shooting, and that’s likely just due to a small sample size.

Moore will need to keep his tenacity on the boards up this weekend as they take on one of the better rebounding teams in the country in Baylor. I think he’s up for the challenge.

In other news, Dada is back on the court, Jay Wright is back on your TV, and Pat Chambers is back in the Big 5. Enjoy!

