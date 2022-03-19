NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

The first tickets to the Sweet 16 will be punched on Saturday as the first set of games in the Round of 32 take place in Fort Worth, Indy, Buffalo, and Portland.

Three top seeds Baylor (East), Kansas (Midwest), and Gonzaga (West) are on the schedule as games tip-off a little after noon (eastern time).

In Villanova’s South Bracket 3-seed Tennessee will face 11-seed Michigan in the region’s only game on Saturday.

Fellow BIG EAST schools Creighton and Providence play today as they take on top-seeded Kansas and 12th seeded Richmond respectively. First Round darlings Saint Peter’s Peacocks, who tallied a 15th seed victory over Kentucky also plays on Saturday.

Games are on CBS, TNT, and TBS, so there is no need to try and find TruTV today [watch on Paramount+]

Madness is in full swing... what games are you excited to watch today? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?