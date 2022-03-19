 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

A place to discuss all of today’s non-’Nova happenings

By Mike J.
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Saint Peters vs Kentucky Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The first tickets to the Sweet 16 will be punched on Saturday as the first set of games in the Round of 32 take place in Fort Worth, Indy, Buffalo, and Portland.

Three top seeds Baylor (East), Kansas (Midwest), and Gonzaga (West) are on the schedule as games tip-off a little after noon (eastern time).

In Villanova’s South Bracket 3-seed Tennessee will face 11-seed Michigan in the region’s only game on Saturday.

Fellow BIG EAST schools Creighton and Providence play today as they take on top-seeded Kansas and 12th seeded Richmond respectively. First Round darlings Saint Peter’s Peacocks, who tallied a 15th seed victory over Kentucky also plays on Saturday.

Games are on CBS, TNT, and TBS, so there is no need to try and find TruTV today [watch on Paramount+]

Madness is in full swing... what games are you excited to watch today? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?

Saturday 2nd Round Games

Day Game Tip (ET) Network Site Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter DraftKings Odds
Day Game Tip (ET) Network Site Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter DraftKings Odds
Saturday, March 19 (8) North Carolina vs. (1) Baylor 12:10 p.m. CBS Ft. Worth, TX Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce Baylor -5.5
Saturday, March 19 (9) Creighton vs. (1) Kansas 2:40 p.m. CBS Ft. Worth, TX Anderson / Jackson // LaForce Kansas -11.5
Saturday, March 19 (11) Michigan vs. (3) Tennessee 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, IN Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jaime Erdahl Tenn -6.5
Saturday, March 19 (12) Richmond vs. (4) Providence 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, NY Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn Prov -3
Saturday, March 19 (5) Saint Mary's vs. (4) UCLA 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, OR Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz UCLA -2.5
Saturday, March 19 (15) Saint Peter's vs. (7) Murray St. 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, IN Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl MurraySt -9.5
Saturday, March 19 (12) New Mexico St. vs. (4) Arkansas 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, NY Nessler / Haywood // Washburn Arkansas -6.5
Saturday, March 19 (9) Memphis vs. (1) Gonzaga 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, OR Catalon / Lappas // Katz Gonzaga -9.5

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...