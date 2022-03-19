NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

The first tickets to the Sweet 16 will be punched on Saturday as the first set of games in the Round of 32 take place in Fort Worth, Indy, Buffalo, and Portland.
Three top seeds Baylor (East), Kansas (Midwest), and Gonzaga (West) are on the schedule as games tip-off a little after noon (eastern time).
In Villanova’s South Bracket 3-seed Tennessee will face 11-seed Michigan in the region’s only game on Saturday.
Fellow BIG EAST schools Creighton and Providence play today as they take on top-seeded Kansas and 12th seeded Richmond respectively. First Round darlings Saint Peter’s Peacocks, who tallied a 15th seed victory over Kentucky also plays on Saturday.
Games are on CBS, TNT, and TBS, so there is no need to try and find TruTV today [watch on Paramount+]
Madness is in full swing... what games are you excited to watch today? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?
Saturday 2nd Round Games
|Day
|Game
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
|DraftKings Odds
|Day
|Game
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
|DraftKings Odds
|Saturday, March 19
|(8) North Carolina vs. (1) Baylor
|12:10 p.m.
|CBS
|Ft. Worth, TX
|Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce
|Baylor -5.5
|Saturday, March 19
|(9) Creighton vs. (1) Kansas
|2:40 p.m.
|CBS
|Ft. Worth, TX
|Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
|Kansas -11.5
|Saturday, March 19
|(11) Michigan vs. (3) Tennessee
|5:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Indianapolis, IN
|Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jaime Erdahl
|Tenn -6.5
|Saturday, March 19
|(12) Richmond vs. (4) Providence
|6:10 p.m.
|TNT
|Buffalo, NY
|Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn
|Prov -3
|Saturday, March 19
|(5) Saint Mary's vs. (4) UCLA
|7:10 p.m.
|TBS
|Portland, OR
|Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz
|UCLA -2.5
|Saturday, March 19
|(15) Saint Peter's vs. (7) Murray St.
|7:45 p.m.
|CBS
|Indianapolis, IN
|Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
|MurraySt -9.5
|Saturday, March 19
|(12) New Mexico St. vs. (4) Arkansas
|8:40 p.m.
|TNT
|Buffalo, NY
|Nessler / Haywood // Washburn
|Arkansas -6.5
|Saturday, March 19
|(9) Memphis vs. (1) Gonzaga
|9:40 p.m.
|TBS
|Portland, OR
|Catalon / Lappas // Katz
|Gonzaga -9.5
Loading comments...