NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

The second and final day of the Round of 32 completes on Sunday as eight more teams punch their tickets to the second weekend and the Sweet 16.

Action will go down in Pittsburgh, Greenville, SC, Milwaukee, and San Diego as 1-seed Arizona (South), three #2 seeds (Duke, Auburn, and Villanova), and three 3-seeds (Wisconsin, Texas Tech, and Purdue) hit the court.

Games are on CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV today [watch on Paramount+]

Madness is in full swing... what games are you excited to watch today? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?