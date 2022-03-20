 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

A place to discuss all of today’s non-’Nova happenings

By Mike J.
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round - UAB vs Houston Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The second and final day of the Round of 32 completes on Sunday as eight more teams punch their tickets to the second weekend and the Sweet 16.

Action will go down in Pittsburgh, Greenville, SC, Milwaukee, and San Diego as 1-seed Arizona (South), three #2 seeds (Duke, Auburn, and Villanova), and three 3-seeds (Wisconsin, Texas Tech, and Purdue) hit the court.

Games are on CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV today [watch on Paramount+]

Madness is in full swing... what games are you excited to watch today? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?

Sunday 2nd Round Games

Game Tip (ET) Network Site Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter DraftKings Odds
(5) Houston vs. (4) Illinois 12:10 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, PA Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson HOU -3.5
(7) Ohio St. vs. (2) Villanova 2:40 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, PA Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson NOVA -5
(7) Michigan St. vs. (2) Duke 5:15 p.m. CBS Greenville, SC Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson DUKE -6.5
(11) Iowa St. vs. (3) Wisconsin 6:10 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, WI Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross WISC -4.5
(11) Notre Dame vs. (3) Texas Tech 7:10 p.m. TBS San Diego, CA Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi TECH -8
(10) Miami (FL) vs. (2) Auburn 7:45 p.m. truTV Greenville, SC Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson AUB -7
(6) Texas vs. (3) Purdue 8:40 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, WI Dedes / Antonelli // Ross PUR -3
(9) TCU vs. (1) Arizona 9:40 p.m. TBS San Diego, CA Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi ARIZ -10

