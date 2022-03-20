NCAA Tournament 2nd Round Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

The second and final day of the Round of 32 completes on Sunday as eight more teams punch their tickets to the second weekend and the Sweet 16.
Action will go down in Pittsburgh, Greenville, SC, Milwaukee, and San Diego as 1-seed Arizona (South), three #2 seeds (Duke, Auburn, and Villanova), and three 3-seeds (Wisconsin, Texas Tech, and Purdue) hit the court.
Games are on CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV today [watch on Paramount+]
Madness is in full swing... what games are you excited to watch today? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?
Sunday 2nd Round Games
|Game
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
|DraftKings Odds
|(5) Houston vs. (4) Illinois
|12:10 p.m.
|CBS
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson
|HOU -3.5
|(7) Ohio St. vs. (2) Villanova
|2:40 p.m.
|CBS
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
|NOVA -5
|(7) Michigan St. vs. (2) Duke
|5:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Greenville, SC
|Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|DUKE -6.5
|(11) Iowa St. vs. (3) Wisconsin
|6:10 p.m.
|TNT
|Milwaukee, WI
|Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
|WISC -4.5
|(11) Notre Dame vs. (3) Texas Tech
|7:10 p.m.
|TBS
|San Diego, CA
|Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi
|TECH -8
|(10) Miami (FL) vs. (2) Auburn
|7:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Greenville, SC
|Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
|AUB -7
|(6) Texas vs. (3) Purdue
|8:40 p.m.
|TNT
|Milwaukee, WI
|Dedes / Antonelli // Ross
|PUR -3
|(9) TCU vs. (1) Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
|TBS
|San Diego, CA
|Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi
|ARIZ -10
