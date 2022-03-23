2022 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Game Information, Tipoff Times, TV, Streaming, Odds, and more

The Regional Semifinals are set and how sweet it is.

Sports fans will be entertained on Thursday and Friday with fours games on each day as college basketball cuts the remaining 16 teams down to the Final Four at the end of Sunday.

The West and South Regions play on Thursday in San Francisco and San Antonio respectively. In the City by the Bay, the West Region - which is the only all-chalk region- kicks off the action with top overall seed Gonzaga taking on fourth-seed Arkansas. 3-seed Texas Tech will face #2 Duke in the nightcap from the Chase Center.

San Antonio’s opening game of the South Region will see a re-match of the 2018 National Championship between #2 Villanova and #11 Michigan albeit at the AT&T Center and not the Alamodome. The second game will be between the region’s top seed, Arizona, and the #5 seed, Houston.

Friday’s action will tipoff in Philadelphia, with the 15-seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on #3 Purdue in the East Region Semifinals. Bluebloods UCLA (4) and North Carolina (8) will play in the second game at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Midwest Region will start in Chicago with top seed Kansas taking on the other remaining BIG EAST squad- 4th seeded Providence. Miami and Iowa State, a 10/11 matchup, will ensure that a double-digit team makes the Elite 8 when the teams face each other at the United Center.

The Sweet 16 games will be aired on CBS and TBS.

What games are you excited to watch ? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?