2022 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Game Information, Tipoff Times, TV, Streaming, Odds, and more

By Mike J.
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round - Vermont v Arkansas Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Regional Semifinals are set and how sweet it is.

Sports fans will be entertained on Thursday and Friday with fours games on each day as college basketball cuts the remaining 16 teams down to the Final Four at the end of Sunday.

The West and South Regions play on Thursday in San Francisco and San Antonio respectively. In the City by the Bay, the West Region - which is the only all-chalk region- kicks off the action with top overall seed Gonzaga taking on fourth-seed Arkansas. 3-seed Texas Tech will face #2 Duke in the nightcap from the Chase Center.

San Antonio’s opening game of the South Region will see a re-match of the 2018 National Championship between #2 Villanova and #11 Michigan albeit at the AT&T Center and not the Alamodome. The second game will be between the region’s top seed, Arizona, and the #5 seed, Houston.

Friday’s action will tipoff in Philadelphia, with the 15-seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on #3 Purdue in the East Region Semifinals. Bluebloods UCLA (4) and North Carolina (8) will play in the second game at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Midwest Region will start in Chicago with top seed Kansas taking on the other remaining BIG EAST squad- 4th seeded Providence. Miami and Iowa State, a 10/11 matchup, will ensure that a double-digit team makes the Elite 8 when the teams face each other at the United Center.

The Sweet 16 games will be aired on CBS and TBS.

What games are you excited to watch ? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?

2022 Sweet 16 Schedule

Day Game Tip (ET) Network Site Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter DraftKings Odds
Thursday, March 24 (4) Arkansas vs. (1) Gonzaga 7 p.m. CBS San Francisco Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson ZAGS -9.5
Thursday, March 24 (11) MIchigan vs. (2) Villanova 7:15 p.m. TBS San Antonio Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce NOVA -5
Thursday, March 24 (3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Duke After Game I CBS San Francisco Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson TECH -1
Thursday, March 24 (5) Houston vs. (1) Arizona After Game II TBS San Antonio Anderson / Jackson // LaForce ZONA -1.5
Friday, March 25 (15) Saint Peter's vs. (3) Purdue 7 p.m. CBS Philadelphia Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jaime Erdahl OFF
Friday, March 25 (4) Providence vs. (1) Kansas 7:15 p.m. TBS Chicago Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson KU -7.5
Friday, March 25 (8) North Carolina vs. (4) UCLA After Game I CBS Philadelphia Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl UCLA -2.5
Friday, March 25 (11) Iowa State vs. (10) Miami FL After Game II TBS Chicago Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson MIA -2

