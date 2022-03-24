 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Thursday Game Information, Tipoff Times, TV, Streaming, Odds, and more

By Mike J.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 03 Temple at Houston Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first four trips to the Elite 8 will be known by the end of today!

The West and South Regions play on today in San Francisco and San Antonio respectively. In the City by the Bay, the West Region - which is the only all-chalk region- kicks off the action with top overall seed Gonzaga taking on fourth-seed Arkansas. 3-seed Texas Tech will face #2 Duke in the nightcap from the Chase Center.

San Antonio’s opening game of the South Region will see a re-match of the 2018 National Championship between #2 Villanova and #11 Michigan albeit at the AT&T Center and not the Alamodome. The second game will be between the region’s top seed, Arizona, and the #5 seed, Houston.

The Sweet 16 games will be aired on CBS and TBS.

What games are you excited to watch? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?

Use this thread as your Non-Nova Open Thread!

Sweet 16: Thursday Schedule

Day Game Tip (ET) Network Site Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter DraftKings Odds
Thursday, March 24 WEST: (4) Arkansas vs. (1) Gonzaga 7 p.m. CBS San Francisco Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson ZAGS -9.5
Thursday, March 24 SOUTH: (11) Michigan vs. (2) Villanova 7:15 p.m. TBS San Antonio Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce NOVA -5
Thursday, March 24 WEST: (3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Duke After West Game I CBS San Francisco Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson TECH -1
Thursday, March 24 SOUTH: (5) Houston vs. (1) Arizona After South Game 1 TBS San Antonio Anderson / Jackson // LaForce ZONA -1.5

