2022 NCAA Tournament Friday Sweet 16 Game Information, Tipoff Times, TV, Streaming, Odds, and more

By Mike J.
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 19 Div I Men’s Championship - Second Round - Murray State v Saint Peter’s Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The final four trips to the Elite 8 will be known by the end of today!

Friday’s action will tipoff with the Cinderella story in Philadelphia. The 15-seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on #3 Purdue in the East Region Semifinals. Bluebloods UCLA (4) and North Carolina (8) will play in the second game at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Midwest Region will start in Chicago with top seed Kansas taking on the other remaining BIG EAST squad- 4th seeded Providence. Miami and Iowa State, a 10/11 matchup, will ensure that a double-digit team makes the Elite 8 when the teams face each other at the United Center.

The Sweet 16 games will be aired on CBS and TBS.

What games are you excited to watch? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?

Sweet 16: Friday Schedule

Day Game Tip (ET) Network Site Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter DraftKings Odds
Day Game Tip (ET) Network Site Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter DraftKings Odds
Friday, March 25 (15) Saint Peter's vs. (3) Purdue 7 p.m. CBS Philadelphia Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jaime Erdahl OFF
Friday, March 25 (4) Providence vs. (1) Kansas 7:15 p.m. TBS Chicago Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson KU -6.5
Friday, March 25 (8) North Carolina vs. (4) UCLA After Game I CBS Philadelphia Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl UCLA -2.5
Friday, March 25 (11) Iowa State vs. (10) Miami FL After Game II TBS Chicago Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson MIA -2

