2022 NCAA Tournament Friday Sweet 16 Game Information, Tipoff Times, TV, Streaming, Odds, and more

The final four trips to the Elite 8 will be known by the end of today!

Friday’s action will tipoff with the Cinderella story in Philadelphia. The 15-seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on #3 Purdue in the East Region Semifinals. Bluebloods UCLA (4) and North Carolina (8) will play in the second game at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Midwest Region will start in Chicago with top seed Kansas taking on the other remaining BIG EAST squad- 4th seeded Providence. Miami and Iowa State, a 10/11 matchup, will ensure that a double-digit team makes the Elite 8 when the teams face each other at the United Center.

The Sweet 16 games will be aired on CBS and TBS.

What games are you excited to watch? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?