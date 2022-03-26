2022 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Game Information, Tipoff Times, TV, Streaming, Odds, and more

The Regional Finals are set. Eight teams are left with a chance to book a trip to New Orleans and the Final Four.

The West and South Regions play on Saturday in San Francisco and San Antonio respectively.

Action starts in San Antonio with a 4 v 5 matchup between Villanova and Houston.

In the City by the Bay, the West Region 2-seed Duke will take on 4th seeded Arkansas Razorbacks at the Chase Center. Will Coach K’s career continue with a Final Four?

On Sunday in Chicago, the Bracket’s lone standing #1 seed, Kansas takes on 10th seed Miami at the United Center.

The final action of the weekend will see Cinderella continue her run, as the 15th seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on 8th seeded North Carolina in Philly.

Saturday’s games will be aired on TBS, Sunday’s will be on CBS.

What games are you excited to watch? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?