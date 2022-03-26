 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Game Information, Tipoff Times, TV, Streaming, Odds, and more

Four games. Four Winners book trips to the Final Four.

By Mike J.
/ new
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 17 Div I Men’s Championship - First Round - Kentucky v Saint Peters Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Regional Finals are set. Eight teams are left with a chance to book a trip to New Orleans and the Final Four.

The West and South Regions play on Saturday in San Francisco and San Antonio respectively.

Action starts in San Antonio with a 4 v 5 matchup between Villanova and Houston.

In the City by the Bay, the West Region 2-seed Duke will take on 4th seeded Arkansas Razorbacks at the Chase Center. Will Coach K’s career continue with a Final Four?

On Sunday in Chicago, the Bracket’s lone standing #1 seed, Kansas takes on 10th seed Miami at the United Center.

The final action of the weekend will see Cinderella continue her run, as the 15th seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on 8th seeded North Carolina in Philly.

Saturday’s games will be aired on TBS, Sunday’s will be on CBS.

What games are you excited to watch? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?

Elite 8 Schedule

Date Game Time ET Network Location Arena DraftKings Odds
Saturday, March 26 SOUTH: (2) Villanova vs. (5) Houston 6:09p TBS San Antonio, Tex. AT&T Center HOU -2.5
Saturday, March 26 WEST: (2) Duke vs. (4) Arkansas 8:49p TBS San Francisco, Calif. Chase Center DUKE -4
Sunday, March 27 MIDWEST: (10) Miami vs (1) Kansas 2:20p CBS Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center KU -6.5
Sunday, March 27 EAST: (15) Saint Peter's vs. (8) North Carolina 5:05p CBS Chicago United Center UNC -8

