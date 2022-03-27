 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NCAA Tournament Sunday Elite 8 Game Information, Tipoff Times, TV, Streaming, Odds, and more

The last pair of schools make the Final Four

Saint Peter’s v Murray State Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The last pair of Regional Champions will be determined today as four schools vie for the final two tickets to The Final Four.

Action starts on Sunday in Chicago where the Bracket’s lone-standing #1 seed, Kansas, takes on 10th seed Miami at the United Center. The winner of this game will take on Villanova in the National Semifinals next Saturday in New Orleans.

The final action of the weekend will see Cinderella continue her run, as the 15th seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on 8th seeded North Carolina in Philly.

Which game are you excited to watch? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?

Sunday Elite 8 Schedule

Date Game Time ET Network Location Arena DraftKings Odds
Sunday, March 27 MIDWEST: (10) Miami vs (1) Kansas 2:20p CBS Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center KU -6.5
Sunday, March 27 EAST: (15) Saint Peter's vs. (8) North Carolina 5:05p CBS Chicago United Center UNC -8

