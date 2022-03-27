2022 NCAA Tournament Sunday Elite 8 Game Information, Tipoff Times, TV, Streaming, Odds, and more

The last pair of Regional Champions will be determined today as four schools vie for the final two tickets to The Final Four.

Action starts on Sunday in Chicago where the Bracket’s lone-standing #1 seed, Kansas, takes on 10th seed Miami at the United Center. The winner of this game will take on Villanova in the National Semifinals next Saturday in New Orleans.

The final action of the weekend will see Cinderella continue her run, as the 15th seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on 8th seeded North Carolina in Philly.

Saturday’s games will be aired on TBS, Sunday’s will be on CBS.

Which game are you excited to watch? Looking at the odds provided by DraftKings, are there any lines that look interesting to you? How is your bracket doing?