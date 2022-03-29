2022 Final Four: Villanova Send Off Information

Villanova is headed to New Orleans for the school’s third trip to the Final Four in the last six NCAA Tournaments. The Wildcats’ secured their trip to play in the National Semifinals following their six-point win over Houston on Saturday to raise the trophy in San Antonio as the South Region Champions.

Jay Wright’s squad faces a tough road ahead. On Saturday, the ‘Cats will take on the Midwest Region Champion, Kansas Jayhawks, the tournament’s lone remaining #1 seed. According to DraftKings, the Jayhawks are 4.5 point favorite over ‘Nova.

Duke will be facing North Carolina in the second National Semifinal on Saturday; a game that has the Blue devils as a 4 point favorite according to DraftKings.

In a bittersweet celebration for the Wildcats, who will be without junior shooting guard Justin Moore, the University is holding an on-campus send-off for the squad on Wednesday, March 30th. Those who want to send the team off can gather on McMahon Way- outside of the Finneran Pavilion- to cheer the squad on at 4p.

Admission is free. Fans are encouraged to park in the I-1 Garage.