 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NCAA Men’s AP Basketball Poll: Villanova improves to #14

By Mike J.
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 01 Villanova at Seton Hall Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Villanova improved five spots to #14 in the country in the newest poll released by the AP Writers on Monday. The Wildcats notched victories last week with a 34-point victory over Creighton and a road win at DePaul.

Baylor remains the nation’s #1 team tallying all 61 first-place votes and Gonzaga moved up to #2. The Top 5 is rounded out by UCLA, Auburn, and USC. Duke and Purdue who were #2 and #3 last week, dropped to #8 and #7 respectively in the new poll. Colorado State dropped out of the Top 25.

Wisconsin and LSU were also big movers in the new poll; the Badger bumped up 10 spots to #13 and the Tigers improved 9 spots to #12. UConn is receiving votes.

The BIG EAST is also represented by Xavier at #17, Seton Hall at #20, and Providence at #23.

Villanova next plays in Cincinnati at Xavier. Tip-off is set for 6:30p ET and will be broadcast on FS1.

January 10, 2022 AP Poll

RK TEAM REC PTS
RK TEAM REC PTS
1 Baylor (61) 15-0 1525
2 Gonzaga 12-2 1440
3 UCLA 10-1 1376
4 Auburn 14-1 1193
5 USC 13-0 1152
6 Arizona 12-1 1144
7 Purdue 13-2 1139
8 Duke 12-2 1130
9 Kansas 12-2 1031
10 Michigan State 13-2 1011
11 Houston 14-2 949
12 LSU 14-1 889
13 Wisconsin 13-2 784
14 Villanova 11-4 682
15 Iowa State 13-2 648
16 Ohio State 10-3 510
17 Xavier 12-2 453
18 Kentucky 12-3 438
19 Texas Tech 11-3 373
20 Seton Hall 11-3 342
21 Texas 12-3 282
22 Tennessee 10-4 277
23 Providence 14-2 250
24 Alabama 11-4 237
25 Illinois 11-3 208
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami 65, West Virginia 20, UConn 17, Indiana 12, Colorado State 10, San Diego State 9, Davidson 5, San Francisco 2, Iowa 2, BYU 2

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...