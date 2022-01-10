NCAA Men’s AP Basketball Poll: Villanova improves to #14

Villanova improved five spots to #14 in the country in the newest poll released by the AP Writers on Monday. The Wildcats notched victories last week with a 34-point victory over Creighton and a road win at DePaul.

Baylor remains the nation’s #1 team tallying all 61 first-place votes and Gonzaga moved up to #2. The Top 5 is rounded out by UCLA, Auburn, and USC. Duke and Purdue who were #2 and #3 last week, dropped to #8 and #7 respectively in the new poll. Colorado State dropped out of the Top 25.

Wisconsin and LSU were also big movers in the new poll; the Badger bumped up 10 spots to #13 and the Tigers improved 9 spots to #12. UConn is receiving votes.

The BIG EAST is also represented by Xavier at #17, Seton Hall at #20, and Providence at #23.

Villanova next plays in Cincinnati at Xavier. Tip-off is set for 6:30p ET and will be broadcast on FS1.