NCAA Men’s AP Basketball Poll: Villanova improves to #14

Villanova improved five spots to #14 in the country in the newest poll released by the AP Writers on Monday. The Wildcats notched victories last week with a 34-point victory over Creighton and a road win at DePaul.
Baylor remains the nation’s #1 team tallying all 61 first-place votes and Gonzaga moved up to #2. The Top 5 is rounded out by UCLA, Auburn, and USC. Duke and Purdue who were #2 and #3 last week, dropped to #8 and #7 respectively in the new poll. Colorado State dropped out of the Top 25.
Wisconsin and LSU were also big movers in the new poll; the Badger bumped up 10 spots to #13 and the Tigers improved 9 spots to #12. UConn is receiving votes.
The BIG EAST is also represented by Xavier at #17, Seton Hall at #20, and Providence at #23.
Villanova next plays in Cincinnati at Xavier. Tip-off is set for 6:30p ET and will be broadcast on FS1.
January 10, 2022 AP Poll
|RK
|TEAM
|REC
|PTS
|RK
|TEAM
|REC
|PTS
|1
|Baylor (61)
|15-0
|1525
|2
|Gonzaga
|12-2
|1440
|3
|UCLA
|10-1
|1376
|4
|Auburn
|14-1
|1193
|5
|USC
|13-0
|1152
|6
|Arizona
|12-1
|1144
|7
|Purdue
|13-2
|1139
|8
|Duke
|12-2
|1130
|9
|Kansas
|12-2
|1031
|10
|Michigan State
|13-2
|1011
|11
|Houston
|14-2
|949
|12
|LSU
|14-1
|889
|13
|Wisconsin
|13-2
|784
|14
|Villanova
|11-4
|682
|15
|Iowa State
|13-2
|648
|16
|Ohio State
|10-3
|510
|17
|Xavier
|12-2
|453
|18
|Kentucky
|12-3
|438
|19
|Texas Tech
|11-3
|373
|20
|Seton Hall
|11-3
|342
|21
|Texas
|12-3
|282
|22
|Tennessee
|10-4
|277
|23
|Providence
|14-2
|250
|24
|Alabama
|11-4
|237
|25
|Illinois
|11-3
|208
