State of the Nova Nation: ‘Cats Hitting their Stride, Xavier Rematch and More!

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down the tale of two halves from Villanova’s 79-64 win over DePaul on Saturday. They dissect Javon Freeman-Liberty’s big day, Collin Gillespie’s offensive leadership and ‘Nova’s defensive improvement in the second half. Then, Emma and Pat preview the Cats’ extremely important match-up against Xavier on Wednesday night. In a game that will be circled on the schedule, Jermaine Samuels and Brandon Slater must show up on offense and the defense must continue to make strides. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @ SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.