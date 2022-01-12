14 Villanova vs. #17 Xavier: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

|
|
Wednesday, January 12th, 2022
6:30pm ET
#14 Villanova Wildcats (11-4, 4-1) vs.
#17 Xavier Musketeers (12-2, 2-1)
KenPom: Villanova: 4 | Xavier: 20
Cintas Center
Where: Cincinnatti, OH
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +1.5
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Villanova takes to the road to Cincinnati to take on the 17th ranked Xavier Musketeers.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.
Loading comments...