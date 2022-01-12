 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

#14 Villanova vs. #17 Xavier: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

It’s a Top 25 matchup in Cincy.

By Mike J.
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Nicholls State v Villanova Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Wednesday, January 12th, 2022
6:30pm ET
#14 Villanova Wildcats (11-4, 4-1) vs.
#17 Xavier Musketeers (12-2, 2-1)
KenPom: Villanova: 4 | Xavier: 20
Cintas Center
Where: Cincinnatti, OH
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +1.5
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Villanova takes to the road to Cincinnati to take on the 17th ranked Xavier Musketeers.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...