State of the Nova Nation: Conquering Cintas, Defensive Improvement and Mailbag Questions

Episode Description: Emma and Pat discuss Villanova’s exhilarating 64-60 win against Xavier at the Cintas Center on Wednesday night. The duo break down Dixon’s incredible all-around performance, Moore’s clutch factor, ‘Nova’s elite defensive intensity and question where Xavier stands in the Big East after this loss. Then, they preview Villanova’s match-up against Butler on Sunday, preview more Big East action this weekend and finish up with listener questions. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

