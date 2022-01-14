The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s Home Stand Begins

Happy Friday Nova Nation! Through sixteen games this season, the Villanova Wildcats have played just five in their home arena. Outside of the 2021 shortened COVID season, it’s been four years since it took the Wildcats until mid-January to play a 6th Home game. That’s more a testament to how good Jay Wright thought this team could be heading into the year, but when you play so many road and neutral games it can be a bit draining.

The good news is that four of Villanova’s next five games come at either the Wells Fargo Center or the Finn. Even the lone road game during that stretch is just a short bus ride down to DC to face the struggling Georgetown Hoyas.

Playing at home, especially in the Finn, is a big deal for Villanova during Big East play. First off, Villanova has lost just a single game to Big East opponents in the Finn since conference realignment. That lone loss came to Butler, and that’s who they’re playing at Wells Fargo. Problem solved! KenPom’s projections reflect that, as he gives Villanova a 60% chance to win all five of their remaining January games, the most difficult being an 86% chance to defeat Marquette at home.

The other reason it’s important for Villanova to rack up wins the rest of this month is that the back half of Nova’s Big East schedule will be challenging. It features two game series with what could be a fully healthy UConn team and the Big East’s second place team in Providence. Throw in always tricky road trips to St. John’s and Marquette, along with a regular season finale at Hinkle Field House, and Villanova needs every win it can get right now.

More good news, that’s very achievable. Villanova shoots 13% better at home this season than they have on the road. Ready for a crazy coincidence? On the season when comparing their home games to road/away games, the Wildcats are 13% better in FG%, 3FG%, and FT%.

Closing out the month of January would be the first time Villanova has gone undefeated in Big East play for an entire month (and played at least six games) since January of 2019. So I leave it to you Nova Nation, how will the Wildcats close out January and this five game home stand?

Poll How Will Villanova Finish Out The Month Of January? There’s no place like home: 5-0

The Big East is always tough: 4-1

Maybe stay off the message boards: 3-2

The sky is falling: Any losing record vote view results 56% There’s no place like home: 5-0 (99 votes)

42% The Big East is always tough: 4-1 (75 votes)

1% Maybe stay off the message boards: 3-2 (2 votes)

0% The sky is falling: Any losing record (0 votes) 176 votes total Vote Now

In other news, updates from around Villanova Athletics, the women’s team looks to replicate the men’s success in Chicago, and it turns out everyone complains about refs. Enjoy!

Big East

The Big East wants you as a referee! | Banners On The Parkway

The Big East’s official job posting for officials is here for you read and it’s definitely real.

NBA Wildcats

Heat news: Drake hilariously goes 1-on-1 against ex-Raptor Kyle Lowry | Clutch Points

Miami Heat star guard Kyle Lowry was seen playing a game of one-on-one against Raptors "global ambassador" Drake.

Villanova Women’s Basketball

Villanova Returns to Action Friday at DePaul | Villanova University

Villanova returns to action on Friday, Jan. 14, when the Wildcats travel to Chicago to take on the DePaul Blue Demons. Villanova enters play with an 8-5 overall

Villanova Athletics

Baseball Season Preview | Villanova University

Villanova, Pa.-With just over a month before their first series of the season, Villanova's baseball team is preparing to build off their 21-14 season from 2021.

Predicting The 2022 Big East Men’s Lacrosse Preseason Awards | Anonymous Eagle

The start of the season is about a month away, so the official league awards are waiting somewhere between then and now.

Katie White Will Join Villanova in 2022 with Times Among the Big East's Best | Swim Swam

White will be a big addition to the Wildcats in the butterfly events, with times capable of challenging for conference titles in her freshman year.