Villanova improves to #11 in newest AP Poll

Gonzaga hits the top spot with 11 fewer first-place votes than Auburn

By Mike J.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 16 Butler at Villanova Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Villanova improved to #11 in the country in the newest poll released by the AP Writers on Monday. The Wildcats notched victories over previously ranked #17 Xavier on the road and a 40-point demolition of Butler on Sunday- which was the Wildcats’ largest victory in any BIG EAST game.

Gonzaga returns to the nation’s top spot despite receiving eleven fewer first-place votes than Auburn- who comes in at #2 and is on a 13-game winning streak. Arizona and Purdue turn up at #3 and #4 as Baylor drops from #1 to #5 following two consecutive losses at home.

Illinois is the biggest mover in the new poll bumping up 8 spots to #17. Two Los Angeles schools saw the biggest drops as UCLA went from #3 to #9 and USC went from #5 to #16.

The BIG EAST is also represented by Xavier at #20, Providence at #21, and UConn at #25. Seton Hall dropped out.

Villanova next plays on Wednesday when they host Marquette at the Finneran Pavilion. That game is set to tip off at 8:00p ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

January 17, 2022 AP Poll

Rank Team Record Points
1 Gonzaga (25) 14-2 1486
2 Auburn (36) 16-1 1482
3 Arizona 14-1 1320
4 Purdue 14-2 1255
5 Baylor 15-2 1238
6 Duke 14-2 1205
7 Kansas 14-2 1192
8 Wisconsin 14-2 1056
9 UCLA 11-2 1041
10 Houston 15-2 1036
11 Villanova 13-4 908
12 Kentucky 14-3 804
13 LSU 15-2 738
14 Michigan State 14-3 681
15 Iowa State 14-3 665
16 USC 14-2 618
17 Illinois 13-3 521
18 Texas Tech 13-4 509
19 Ohio State 11-4 465
20 Xavier 13-3 427
21 Providence 14-2 350
22 Loyola Chicago 13-2 193
23 Texas 13-4 185
24 Tennessee 11-5 98
25 UConn 11-4 73
Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2

