Villanova improves to #11 in newest AP Poll

Villanova improved to #11 in the country in the newest poll released by the AP Writers on Monday. The Wildcats notched victories over previously ranked #17 Xavier on the road and a 40-point demolition of Butler on Sunday- which was the Wildcats’ largest victory in any BIG EAST game.
Gonzaga returns to the nation’s top spot despite receiving eleven fewer first-place votes than Auburn- who comes in at #2 and is on a 13-game winning streak. Arizona and Purdue turn up at #3 and #4 as Baylor drops from #1 to #5 following two consecutive losses at home.
Illinois is the biggest mover in the new poll bumping up 8 spots to #17. Two Los Angeles schools saw the biggest drops as UCLA went from #3 to #9 and USC went from #5 to #16.
The BIG EAST is also represented by Xavier at #20, Providence at #21, and UConn at #25. Seton Hall dropped out.
Villanova next plays on Wednesday when they host Marquette at the Finneran Pavilion. That game is set to tip off at 8:00p ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
January 17, 2022 AP Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|1
|Gonzaga (25)
|14-2
|1486
|2
|Auburn (36)
|16-1
|1482
|3
|Arizona
|14-1
|1320
|4
|Purdue
|14-2
|1255
|5
|Baylor
|15-2
|1238
|6
|Duke
|14-2
|1205
|7
|Kansas
|14-2
|1192
|8
|Wisconsin
|14-2
|1056
|9
|UCLA
|11-2
|1041
|10
|Houston
|15-2
|1036
|11
|Villanova
|13-4
|908
|12
|Kentucky
|14-3
|804
|13
|LSU
|15-2
|738
|14
|Michigan State
|14-3
|681
|15
|Iowa State
|14-3
|665
|16
|USC
|14-2
|618
|17
|Illinois
|13-3
|521
|18
|Texas Tech
|13-4
|509
|19
|Ohio State
|11-4
|465
|20
|Xavier
|13-3
|427
|21
|Providence
|14-2
|350
|22
|Loyola Chicago
|13-2
|193
|23
|Texas
|13-4
|185
|24
|Tennessee
|11-5
|98
|25
|UConn
|11-4
|73
