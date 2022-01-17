Villanova improves to #11 in newest AP Poll

Villanova improved to #11 in the country in the newest poll released by the AP Writers on Monday. The Wildcats notched victories over previously ranked #17 Xavier on the road and a 40-point demolition of Butler on Sunday- which was the Wildcats’ largest victory in any BIG EAST game.

Gonzaga returns to the nation’s top spot despite receiving eleven fewer first-place votes than Auburn- who comes in at #2 and is on a 13-game winning streak. Arizona and Purdue turn up at #3 and #4 as Baylor drops from #1 to #5 following two consecutive losses at home.

Illinois is the biggest mover in the new poll bumping up 8 spots to #17. Two Los Angeles schools saw the biggest drops as UCLA went from #3 to #9 and USC went from #5 to #16.

The BIG EAST is also represented by Xavier at #20, Providence at #21, and UConn at #25. Seton Hall dropped out.

Villanova next plays on Wednesday when they host Marquette at the Finneran Pavilion. That game is set to tip off at 8:00p ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.