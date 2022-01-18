State of the Nova Nation: Barrage vs Butler, Jersey Retirements and Marquette Preview

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down ‘Nova’s 40-point win over Butler on Sunday afternoon. They discuss the team’s three-point shooting abilities and defensive progress. Then, the duo answer three important questions at this point in the season. 1) Is Eric Dixon dominant? 2) Is Villanova’s win streak due to Bryan Antoine’s return? 3) Just how good is this Villanova team? Lastly, they have a fun conversation about Villanova jersey retirement ceremonies before closing out with a Marquette preview for Wednesday night. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

