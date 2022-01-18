Happy Tuesday Nova Nation! Our good friend Emma Houghton from The State Of The Nova Nation Podcast posed an interesting question during the Butler game on Sunday:

Since Bryan Antoine’s return on 12/17:



61.5 pts allowed

70.1 pts scored

Gillespie: 18.6 ppg

Moore: 16.3 ppg



Is Nova’s stretch of dominance (5-1) in this time span due to BA’s return? — Emma Houghton (@emma_houghton9) January 16, 2022

It certainly has been great to see Antoine starting to contribute as part of the rotation, and the expanse of the rotation helps too. Of course during this winning streak it’s probably easier to point to the guys that have been on a tear in Gillespie and Moore. But for me, there’s one player who’s marked improvement in the last six games stands above the rest. That would be big man Eric Dixon.

The easiest improvements to point to over the recent winning streak is Dixon’s stat lines. Not only are is his scoring and rebounding up, but he’s doing it far more efficiently than where he was just a month ago.

But I think more indicative of his impact is the trust that the coaching staff is showing in him. Even with the roster expanding over the last six games, Dixon saw 30+ minutes in five of his last six games, all but the blowout vs Creighton. So not only is the coaching staff leaving him out there longer, his conditioning is getting better.

Dixon is also having more of the offense flow through is position. While Gillespie and Moore will always be the initiators of the offense, they’re running plays to get Dixon in one on one situations in the post or the interior wing. And when teams are getting beat by him and try to front, it just opens up spacing on the floor for the guards to drive the lane.

Lastly, it’s no secret that Nova hasn’t been shooting as well as many expected from deep. The shooting will come, it always does. But in the meantime, Dixon has been able to help mitigate poor shooting nights with outstanding offensive rebounding. He’s currently ranked 2nd in conference play for offensive rebounding % among Big East players. Dixon leads the team in total rebounds and offensive rebounds, which is important when you consider that the Wildcats are undefeated when out rebounding their opponents.

To be sure, there are a lot of contributing factors to Villanova’s recent run of success. Collin Gillespie has gearing up to All-American form. Justin Moore not only rediscovered his shooting stroke, but leads the team in defensive rebounding. Caleb Daniels has been a reliable contributor on both sides of the ball off the bench. And yes, Bryan Antoine is helping to keep his teammates legs fresh while he works himself into being another weapon off the bench. But still, it’s been the sophomore leap that Dixon continues to make that has been the driving force behind Villanova’s latest win streak.

