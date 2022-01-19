 clock menu more-arrow no yes

#11 Villanova vs. Marquette: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

By Mike J.
Wednesday, January 19th, 2022
8:00pm ET
#11 Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 561) vs.
Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3)
KenPom: Villanova: 3 | Marquette: 47
Finneran Pavilion
Where: Villanova, PA
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -13.5
Villanova puts their six-game winning streak on the line as they host Marquette for the first time this season.

Villanova puts their six-game winning streak on the line as they host Marquette for the first time this season.

This is your game thread for discussion.

