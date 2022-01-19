11 Villanova vs. Marquette: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

|
|
Wednesday, January 19th, 2022
8:00pm ET
#11 Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 561) vs.
Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3)
KenPom: Villanova: 3 | Marquette: 47
Finneran Pavilion
Where: Villanova, PA
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -13.5
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Villanova puts their six-game winning streak on the line as they host Marquette for the first time this season.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.
Loading comments...