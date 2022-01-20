 clock menu more-arrow no yes

State of the Nova Nation: Winning Streak Over, Hart’s Night and Your Questions!

Marquette stomps ‘Nova’s winning streak and old questions rear their ugly heads.

By Emma Houghton
Episode Description: Emma and Pat record a game recap of Marquette’s victory over Villanova at the Finn, 57-54. The duo discuss Marquette’s havoc defense, ‘Nova’s inability to score and question whether bench depth has once again become an issue for Jay Wright’s squad, as the Wildcats went cold down the stretch. After digesting the tough, close loss in crunch time, they focus on some positives like Pat recounting Josh Hart’s jersey retirement ceremony and they answer many mailbag questions. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @ SoNNpod.

