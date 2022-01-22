Villanova overcomes slow start in 85-74 win over Georgetown

After collapsing offensively down the stretch in a tough loss to Marquette on Wednesday night, there were no letdowns this time around for the Villanova Wildcats.

The Wildcats suffered a slow start, trailing Georgetown at the half, but they turned it up in the second half. Villanova particularly shot well down the stretch, making six of its last seven shot attempts and going 8-for-8 from the free throw line to close out an 85-74 win on the road.

The Wildcats struggled to keep the Hoyas in check from opening tip, but they were able to keep up with Georgetown. Georgetown held onto a 40-37 lead at the break.

The Hoyas opened the second half with back-to-back layups, before the Wildcats got going. An 11-3 run for the ‘Cats temporarily gave them the lead, and it was a back-and-forth battle until ‘Nova started pulling away.

Jermaine Samuels started a 7-0 blitz that was finished off by a couple of Collin Gillespie free throws, giving the ‘Cats a 70-60 lead with 4:22 remaining in the game.

Georgetown didn’t go away quietly, but it was unable to overtake the ‘Cats.

It was a big day for Gillespie, who finished with a game-high 29 points, including a blistering 6-of-9 performance from behind the three-point line.

Justin Moore and Samuels also chipped in impressive performances. Moore had 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while Samuels had 18 points (8-of-11 shooting) with five boards. Caleb Daniels added 12 points off the bench.

For Georgetown, forward Collin Holloway pestered the ‘Cats all-game long. He was nearly perfect on the floor, finishing with a team-high 25 points on a 9-of-10 shooting performance. He also had five assists. Dante Harris, the hero and Big East Tournament MVP in the Hoyas’ run to the conference title, had 17 points and six boards before fouling out. Aminu Mohammed had 13 points, while Donald Carey chipped in 11 points and seven assists.