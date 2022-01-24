The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s Longest Active Winning Streaks

Happy Monday Nova Nation! As Villanova looks to re-establish another winning streak following their bounce back win over Georgetown, here comes DePaul right on schedule! The Wildcats will be going for their 22nd consecutive win over the Blue Demons, which got me wondering if this is Villanova’s longest active winning streak?

Well it turns out, Villanova is on A LOT of winning streaks. Even if I limit the number to active streaks with at least 5 wins, that only narrows the list down to 35 schools. So I bumped the threshold for our list up to at least 10 wins, and that got us to our Elite 8 Active Win Streaks for Villanova Basketball.

#8) Lafayette Leopards

Win Streak: 10 Games | Streak Started: 1931 | Last Played: 2017

Lafayette is just a quick trip up the blue route for the Wildcats, but it’s not a trip they make very often. While this is the oldest of the active streaks to reach double digits, the teams have only scheduled 11 games together. In fact, Villanova’s lone defeat was a forfeit nearly 100 Years ago. The last meeting between these two was technically a home game for Villanova, but played in Allentown, PA during the remodeling of the Finn.

#7) American Eagles

Win Streak: 11 Games | Streak Started: 1932 | Last Played: 2011

It’s been a decade since these two schools got together, but it’s their second to last meeting that Villanova fans may remember most. American was the first opponent the Wildcats played in their 2009 NCAA Tournament run before going on to defeat UCLA, Duke, and Pitt. American is also the first of three schools on this list that Villanova is undefeated against all-time.

#6) St. Peter’s Peacocks

Win Streak: 11 Games | Streak Started: 1949 | Last Played: 1989

It’s been a minute since the Peacocks stood up to the Wildcats, but they clock in as the second team on this list to have never defeated Villanova. But while they may not have faced Jay Wright, they have been causing trouble for his former assistant as they’ve gone 6-3 against Baker Dunleavy since he joined them in the MAAC. Don’t look for this streak to get extended any time soon.

#5) St. Francis (PA) Red Flash

Win Streak: 12 Games | Streak Started: 1959 | Last Played: 2000

Another school that’s been off Nova’s radar for a while, the Red Flash may be one of only two schools in the country that play in the same conference as another school with the exact same name, St. Francis (NY). Outside of that, I got nothing. This game was played on and off in the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s before the Flash made their last trip to the Pavilion in 2000. Nothing since.

#4) Muhlemberg Mules

Win Streak: 12 Games | Streak Started: 1949 | Last Played: 1961

Muhlemberg’s not only the streak that’s remained dormant the longest on this list, it’s also the one least likely for Villanova to ever resume. The Mules are now a Division 3 school, and outside of an exhibition game that wouldn’t count anyway, the Wildcats are simply not going to play a D3 school in the regular season.

#3) Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

Win Streak: 15 Games | Streak Started: 1952 | Last Played: 2019

This brings us to our first and only “rival” on the list (the streak over St. Joe’s just missed the cut at 9 games). This is far more of a football rivalry though, as Delaware is the longest active streak of any team that Villanova has never lost to in program history. Fun aside though, former Wildcat Dylan Painter has been crushing it for the Blue Hens in his final season at the college level. He leads the team in scoring (14.5 pts), rebounds (8.2 trb), blocks (1.3 blk), and is third in assists (2.1 ast) per game. Saturday he put up his 6th double-double of the season with 23 points and 12 rebounds, pushing Delaware to 2nd in the CAA. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat!

#2) Rider Broncos

Win Streak: 17 Games | Streak Started: 1945 | Last Played: 2013

Villanova has beaten the Broncos a whopping 17 consecutive times dating all the way back to the 1940’s. In fact, in the 25 meetings between the schools, Rider has only managed a single win. Jay had added Rider as an early warmup game a few times early on in his tenure, but nothing in the past decade. Barring an early NCAA matchup or a pay-to-play game, it’s likely these programs won’t cross paths again any time soon.

#1) DePaul Blue Demons

Win Streak: 21 Games | Streak Started: 2008 | Last Played: 2022

Of course number one was going to be DePaul! The Blue Demons are the only team that hasn’t defeated Villanova since conference realignment, and this streak actually extends well before that. This is now not just Villanova’s longest active win streak, but their longest win-streak ever over a single opponent. That isn’t to say it’s a walk in the park. Just two years ago (teams didn’t play in 2021) the Blue Demons took Villanova to overtime at the Finn, so anything is possible. But here’s hoping the Wildcats are about to endure and add another victory onto the streak.

In other news...

