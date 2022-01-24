Villanova drops to #14 in newest AP Poll

Villanova (14-5) dropped to #14 in the country in the newest poll released by the AP Writers on Monday. The Wildcats defeated Georgetown on Saturday, but lost by 3 at home to Marquette last Wednesday; a win that helped propel the Golden Eagles into the Top 25 this week (#22).

Auburn became the nation’s newest #1 as they collected 45 of 61 first-place votes. Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor, and Kansas round out the Top 5.

Tennesee is the biggest mover in the new poll bumping up 6 spots to #18. Iowa State dropped 8 spots to #23 and Illinois dropped 7 spots to #24.

The BIG EAST is also represented by Providence at #17, UConn at #20, Xavier at #21, and Marquette at #22. Seton Hall is receiving votes.

Villanova next returns to the court on Tuesday when they host the DePaul Blue Demons. Tipoff is set for 7p and will be broadcast on FS1.

January 24, 2022 AP Poll