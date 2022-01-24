 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Villanova drops to #14 in newest AP Poll

Auburn is the new #1

By Mike J.
/ new
Butler v Villanova Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Villanova (14-5) dropped to #14 in the country in the newest poll released by the AP Writers on Monday. The Wildcats defeated Georgetown on Saturday, but lost by 3 at home to Marquette last Wednesday; a win that helped propel the Golden Eagles into the Top 25 this week (#22).

Auburn became the nation’s newest #1 as they collected 45 of 61 first-place votes. Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor, and Kansas round out the Top 5.

Tennesee is the biggest mover in the new poll bumping up 6 spots to #18. Iowa State dropped 8 spots to #23 and Illinois dropped 7 spots to #24.

The BIG EAST is also represented by Providence at #17, UConn at #20, Xavier at #21, and Marquette at #22. Seton Hall is receiving votes.

Villanova next returns to the court on Tuesday when they host the DePaul Blue Demons. Tipoff is set for 7p and will be broadcast on FS1.

January 24, 2022 AP Poll

January 24, 2022 AP Poll

RK TEAM REC PTS
RK TEAM REC PTS
1 Auburn (45) 18-1 1504
2 Gonzaga (15) 15-2 1475
3 Arizona (1) 16-1 1381
4 Baylor 17-2 1335
5 Kansas 16-2 1281
6 Purdue 16-3 1119
7 Houston 17-2 1116
UCLA 13-2 1116
9 Duke 15-3 1017
10 Michigan State 15-3 979
11 Wisconsin 15-3 894
12 Kentucky 15-4 822
13 Texas Tech 15-4 766
14 Villanova 14-5 713
15 USC 16-2 711
16 Ohio State 12-4 584
17 Providence 16-2 542
18 Tennessee 13-5 419
19 LSU 15-4 399
20 UConn 13-4 284
21 Xavier 14-4 269
22 Marquette 14-6 177
23 Iowa State 14-5 167
24 Illinois 13-5 155
25 Davidson 16-2 132
Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Saint Mary’s 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...