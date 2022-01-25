State of the Nova Nation: With Villanova Legend Allan Ray

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat are joined by Villanova basketball legend Allan Ray (2002-2006). Allan discusses his playing days with the ‘Cats in the “old” Big East and answers the pressing questions from this season including, who is Villanova’s X-Factor? Is lack of focus a problem for this team? What teams should ‘Nova be scared of in the Big East? Then, Emma and Pat recap the Georgetown win from over the weekend and preview this week’s match up against DePaul. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a review and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.