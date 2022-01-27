State of the Nova Nation: Taking Care of Business, Johnnies Up Next and Your Questions!

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat recap Villanova’s strong closing performance against a Javon Freeman-Liberty-less DePaul from Tuesday night. They look at the ‘Cats solid play on both ends of the court. The duo also discuss Bryan Antoine and Jordan Longino’s strong offensive performances and preview how St. John’s tempo might disrupt Villanova’s win streak. Can the ‘Cats weather the Red Storm? Lastly, Emma and Pat answer a fun bunch of listener questions. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.