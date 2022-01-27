The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s Shooting Form Is Returning

Happy Thursday Nova Nation! With another decisive victory over DePaul, Villanova improved to 8-2 on the year when shooting over 35% from deep. The Wildcats shot 44% from behind the arc at home the other night, and following an uncharacteristic shooting slump they’ve now shot above 35% in four of their last six games. It’s safe to say the slump is over.

One of the narratives during that slump was that this team may be a worse shooting team than years past. Interestingly enough though, the numbers are indicating the opposite. The Wildcats are averaging 36.2% from deep, which if the season ended today would be their 4th best mark of the last 10 years after 2018, 2017, and 2015. Another indicator of a good outside shooting team is FT%, and Villanova’s currently leading all of college basketball at 82.3%. That would be the best FT% of any Jay Wright Team at Villanova if it holds up for the rest of the season.

The interesting thing is that even though the Wildcats are finding their shooting form again, they haven’t reverted to taking most of their shots from the outside. Villanova is still attacking the interior, and haven’t taken over 45% of their shots from deep since the start of Big East play.

So if teams have to start worrying about Villanova splashing from the outside to go along with improved interior play, that’s a scary prospect. It’s no wonder this team still ranks 6th in offensive efficiency per KenPom. To put it simply, here’s the game plan that Big East teams now have to face:

Force Villanova off the 3pt line or they’ll beat you from deep

Don’t help to much when they penetrate or they’ll kick out for open threes

Don’t foul them when they drive the lane or they’ll kill you from the three point line

Oh, and make sure all your point guards can play post up defense in the paint

There better be some terrific one on one defenders out there, or the Big East title race is quickly going to become same old, same old.

In other news...

