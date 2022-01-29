14 Villanova vs. St. John’s: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

Villanova takes on St. John’s on Saturday at The Pavilion in the first matchup of the season with the Red Storm.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.