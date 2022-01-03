 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Villanova moves up to #19 in the AP Poll

Country’s top seven remain unchanged.

By Mike J.
Villanova (9-4, 2-1) has moved into the Top 20 at #19 in the newest AP Poll released on Monday. The Wildcats went 1-0 in the past week with a victory over Seton Hall- who was previously ranked #15.

The nation's seven best teams remain unchanged with Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, and UCLA at the top. Kansas and USC are still holding steady at #6 and #7 respectively. Auburn moved into the Top 10 to #9 after being at #11 last week.

The BIG EAST is also represented by Providence (#16), Xavier (#22), and Seton Hall (#24). UConn and Creighton are receiving votes.

‘Nova next hosts Creighton on Wednesday night. The ‘Cats will look to avenge an earlier loss from December 17th in Omaha which remains the squad’s only defeat this season to a team not ranked in the Top 5.

That game has an 8:30pm ET tip time and will be broadcast on FS1.

January 3, 2022 AP Poll

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS
1 Baylor (61) 13-0 1,525 1
2 Duke 11-1 1,447 2
3 Purdue 12-1 1,376 3
4 Gonzaga 11-2 1,314 4
5 UCLA 8-1 1,287 5
6 Kansas 11-1 1,237 6
7 Southern California 12-0 1,015 7
8 Arizona 11-1 1,013 9
9 Auburn 12-1 976 11
10 Michigan State 12-2 934 10
11 Iowa State 12-1 896 8
12 Houston 12-2 849 12
13 Ohio State 9-2 819 13
14 Texas 11-2 640 17
15 Alabama 10-3 589 19
16 Providence 13-1 560 21
16 Kentucky 11-2 560 18
18 Tennessee 9-3 519 14
19 Villanova 9-4 437 22
20 Colorado State 10-0 386 20
21 LSU 12-1 371 16
22 Xavier 11-2 270 23
23 Wisconsin 10-2 221 24
24 Seton Hall 9-3 174 15
25 Texas Tech 10-2 142 25
Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, Connecticut 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, Davidson 3, San Francisco 3, Creighton 2

