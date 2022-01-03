Villanova moves up to #19 in the AP Poll

Villanova (9-4, 2-1) has moved into the Top 20 at #19 in the newest AP Poll released on Monday. The Wildcats went 1-0 in the past week with a victory over Seton Hall- who was previously ranked #15.

The nation's seven best teams remain unchanged with Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, and UCLA at the top. Kansas and USC are still holding steady at #6 and #7 respectively. Auburn moved into the Top 10 to #9 after being at #11 last week.

The BIG EAST is also represented by Providence (#16), Xavier (#22), and Seton Hall (#24). UConn and Creighton are receiving votes.

‘Nova next hosts Creighton on Wednesday night. The ‘Cats will look to avenge an earlier loss from December 17th in Omaha which remains the squad’s only defeat this season to a team not ranked in the Top 5.

That game has an 8:30pm ET tip time and will be broadcast on FS1.