Villanova Basketball jumps to #12 in AP Poll

The Villanova Wildcats have jumped up to #12 in the AP poll following back-to-back wins agains DePaul and St. John’s this week. Villanova remains the top ranked team in the Big East, but the gap is closing. #15 Providence remains atop the conference in Win %, and #17 UConn joins Villanova right behind them with two losses each. Xavier stayed put at #21 following a huge come from behind win over Creighton, and #24 Marquette took a slight step back after their loss at Providence.
So the stage is set for two ranked opponents this week for the Wildcats. They’ll play a late game at #24 Marquette on Wednesday before coming back home to face #17 UConn on Saturday.
2022 Week 13 AP Poll
|RK
|TEAM
|REC
|PTS
|RK
|TEAM
|REC
|PTS
|1
|Auburn(49)
|20-1
|1508
|2
|Gonzaga(12)
|17-2
|1475
|3
|UCLA
|16-2
|1338
|4
|Purdue
|18-3
|1282
|5
|Kentucky
|17-4
|1195
|6
|Houston
|18-2
|1164
|7
|Arizona
|17-2
|1159
|8
|Baylor
|18-3
|1141
|9
|Duke
|17-3
|1107
|10
|Kansas
|17-3
|1014
|11
|Wisconsin
|17-3
|938
|12
|Villanova
|16-5
|807
|13
|Michigan State
|16-4
|751
|14
|Texas Tech
|16-5
|741
|15
|Providence
|18-2
|709
|16
|Ohio State
|13-5
|548
|17
|UConn
|15-4
|483
|18
|Illinois
|15-5
|445
|19
|USC
|18-3
|337
|20
|Iowa State
|16-5
|324
|21
|Xavier
|15-5
|255
|22
|Tennessee
|14-6
|234
|23
|Texas
|16-5
|203
|24
|Marquette
|15-7
|188
|25
|LSU
|16-5
|180
Other Teams Receiving Votes: Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary’s 32, Boise State 32, Miami 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Notre Dame 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1
