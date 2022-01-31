Villanova Basketball jumps to #12 in AP Poll

The Villanova Wildcats have jumped up to #12 in the AP poll following back-to-back wins agains DePaul and St. John’s this week. Villanova remains the top ranked team in the Big East, but the gap is closing. #15 Providence remains atop the conference in Win %, and #17 UConn joins Villanova right behind them with two losses each. Xavier stayed put at #21 following a huge come from behind win over Creighton, and #24 Marquette took a slight step back after their loss at Providence.

So the stage is set for two ranked opponents this week for the Wildcats. They’ll play a late game at #24 Marquette on Wednesday before coming back home to face #17 UConn on Saturday.

2022 Week 13 AP Poll ﻿RK TEAM REC PTS ﻿RK TEAM REC PTS 1 Auburn(49) 20-1 1508 2 Gonzaga(12) 17-2 1475 3 UCLA 16-2 1338 4 Purdue 18-3 1282 5 Kentucky 17-4 1195 6 Houston 18-2 1164 7 Arizona 17-2 1159 8 Baylor 18-3 1141 9 Duke 17-3 1107 10 Kansas 17-3 1014 11 Wisconsin 17-3 938 12 Villanova 16-5 807 13 Michigan State 16-4 751 14 Texas Tech 16-5 741 15 Providence 18-2 709 16 Ohio State 13-5 548 17 UConn 15-4 483 18 Illinois 15-5 445 19 USC 18-3 337 20 Iowa State 16-5 324 21 Xavier 15-5 255 22 Tennessee 14-6 234 23 Texas 16-5 203 24 Marquette 15-7 188 25 LSU 16-5 180

Other Teams Receiving Votes: Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary’s 32, Boise State 32, Miami 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Notre Dame 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1