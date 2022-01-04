 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

State of the Nova Nation: ‘Nova slips past Seton Hall and Creighton awaits

‘Nova pulls out a win over Seton Hall and a big match-up awaits on Wednesday night.

By Emma Houghton
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

State of the Nova Nation Podcast VU Hoops

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: In the first episode of 2022, Emma flies solo to break down Villanova’s 73-67 win over Seton Hall. She discusses Justin Moore’s killer mentality, Collin Gillespie’s strong shooting night and the lack of big men for the Hall. Then, Emma previews the revenge game on Wednesday night against Creighton. She gives three keys for ‘Nova to reverse the tides from the first match-up: move the ball better on offense, limit Ryan Hawkins and Ryan Nembhard and get off to a hot start. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNPod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.

In This Stream

The State Of The Nova Nation Podcast

View all 47 stories

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...