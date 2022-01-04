State of the Nova Nation: ‘Nova slips past Seton Hall and Creighton awaits

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: In the first episode of 2022, Emma flies solo to break down Villanova’s 73-67 win over Seton Hall. She discusses Justin Moore’s killer mentality, Collin Gillespie’s strong shooting night and the lack of big men for the Hall. Then, Emma previews the revenge game on Wednesday night against Creighton. She gives three keys for ‘Nova to reverse the tides from the first match-up: move the ball better on offense, limit Ryan Hawkins and Ryan Nembhard and get off to a hot start. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNPod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.