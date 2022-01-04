Happy Tuesday Nova Nation! We’re still a day out from a game day poll and you should keep an eye out for today’s Creighton preview. Lots of news and notes today, so instead of a lead story we’re getting right into the articles. Enjoy!

Villanova Men’s Basketball

Gillespie Named BIG EAST Player of the Week | Villanova University

Gillespie and Moore helped lead 'Cats to a pair of wins over ranked opponents

Men's Basketball Visits #19 Villanova on Wednesday | Creighton University Athletics

Creighton (10-3, 2-0 BIG EAST) visits defending BIG EAST Conference champion and No. 19 Villanova (9-4, 2-1 BIG EAST) on Wednesday, January 5.

College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Villanova, Providence make big jumps in updated Coaches Poll | CBSSports.com

Kentucky is 11-2 heading into Tuesday's showdown vs. LSU

DePaul-Villanova Game Set for 1 p.m. Start This Saturday | DePaul University Athletics

CHICAGO – The DePaul-Villanova game time has been finalized for 1 p.m. this Saturday at Wintrust Arena. The game is the first event at Wintrust Arena that all guests

Big East

Big East Basketball Schedule: Week Nine | Anonymous Eagle

Our rundown of the week ahead returns after a week off as last week’s schedule collapsed before it could even get published.

The Big East is running in sand | Banners On The Parkway

Despite the fact that our Muskies haven't played in two weeks, the league hasn't moved on without them.

NBA Wildcats

Knicks Sign Ex-Villanova Star to Fill Point Guard Void | Heavy.com

The former Villanova guard finds himself with the New York Knicks.

Raptors Will Play Kyle Lowry & Miami Heat on February 1 | Sports Illustrated

The Toronto Raptors will host Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat on February 1 as the NBA begins rescheduling postponed games

New York Knicks: Getting to know new addition Ryan Arcidiacono | Daily Knicks

The New York Knicks officially signed Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract on Monday and he could potentially play himself into a full-time roster spot.

Donte DiVincenzo out for several weeks | HoopsHype

Jim Owczarski: #Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo rolled his surgically repaired ankle during warmups on Jan. 1, but the foot/ankle are strong. The belief is he will back in a few weeks.

'We Can Rely on Him': Jalen Brunson & Luka Doncic as Mavs Starting Backcourt, Says Jason Kidd | Sports Illustrated

Jalen Brunson made a big leap with the Dallas Mavericks while Luka Doncic was out. Now, Jason Kidd says Doncic and Brunson will be his starting backcourt for the foreseeable future.

Saddiq Bey reaping the benefits of patience for Pistons | Piston Powered

It took a good chunk of the season for Saddiq Bey to get going for the Detroit Pistons, but their patience, and his, is paying off.

Villanova Women’s Basketball

SIEGRIST AND HERLIHY EARN BIG EAST HONORS | Villanova University

NEW YORK – For their efforts in wins over Seton Hall and St. John's, junior forward Maddy Siegrist (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) and grad student forward Brianna Herlihy

Geno Auriemma is ‘not too optimistic’ UConn women’s basketball will have enough players to play Friday at Villanova | Hartford Courant

The Huskies have had their first three games back from the holiday break canceled, the first due to COVID-19 issues in Marquette’s program and the last two due to COVID-19 issues among the Huskies.

Philly Women’s College Basketball Weekly Awards and Review | Philly College Sports

Player of the Week – Maddy Siegrist, Villanova who scored the game winning three-point play against St. John’s.

Villanova Athletics

Villanova's Chris Rotondo named to Preseason All-BIG EAST Team | Philadelphia Baseball Review - Phillies News, Rumors and Analysis

Villanova outfielder Chris Rotondo has been named to the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team, marking the fourth consecutive season the Wildcats are represent

Villanova University

Villanova COVID Update for the Spring Semester | villanovan.com

This evening, University community members received an emailed update regarding COVID-19 guidelines for the spring semester.