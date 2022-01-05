 clock menu more-arrow no yes

#19 Villanova vs. Creighton: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

‘Nova looks to avenge their only conference loss.

By Mike J.
new

Michigan v Villanova Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Wednesday, January 5th, 2022
8:30 pm ET
#19 Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-1) vs.
Creighton Bluejays (10-3, 2-0)
KenPom: Villanova: 11 | Creighton: 48
Finneran Pavilion
Where: Villanova, PA
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -11
Villanova looks to avenge the team’s only BIG EAST Conference loss of the 2021-22 season as they host Creighton.

