19 Villanova vs. Creighton: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

|
|
Wednesday, January 5th, 2022
8:30 pm ET
#19 Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-1) vs.
Creighton Bluejays (10-3, 2-0)
KenPom: Villanova: 11 | Creighton: 48
Finneran Pavilion
Where: Villanova, PA
TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -11
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Villanova looks to avenge the team’s only BIG EAST Conference loss of the 2021-22 season as they host Creighton.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
Loading comments...