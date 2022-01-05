Happy Game Day Nova Nation! With the surprising 32 point blow-out Providence suffered at Marquette last night, Villanova suddenly finds itself with an opportunity to jump into a three way tie for first place. The Creighton Bluejays currently sit alone atop the conference at 2-0 with a win over the Wildcats in Omaha, so this will also be a revenge opportunity for Nova.

There are certainly a number of factors at play in this one, but I’ll be keeping an eye specifically on the three point shooting. As we’ve discussed for a while now, Villanova has been in a bit of a slump behind the arc. They’ve hit 30% or fewer of their threes in each of the last five games, including a season low 17% against Creighton. Meanwhile, Creighton, who averages a ho-hum 33% on the season shot over 39% in their first meeting with the Wildcats. To put that into perspective, had each team shot their season average in that game the scoring gap closes by about 18 points. Considering it was a 20 point loss, I’d certainly say it was a contributing factor.

So is tonight the night that Villanova can finally start connecting from three? With the season average sitting at 35%, we’ll let you be the judge.

Poll Will Villanova shoot O/U 35% from three tonight against Creighton? Over 35%

Under 35% vote view results 54% Over 35% (211 votes)

45% Under 35% (179 votes) 390 votes total Vote Now

In other news, Creighton previews, weird NBA contract rules delay Arch becoming a Knick, and the UConnn women are clearly dodging Villanova. Enjoy!

Villanova vs Creighton

Creighton faces tough test vs No. 19 Nova | Sports | The Daily News

Creighton (10-3, 2-0) vs. No. 19 Villanova (9-4, 2-1)

No. 19 Villanova looking for payback against Creighton | Big News Network

Villanova will look for its third consecutive victory when it plays host to Creighton on Wednesday

Wildcats Return to Finneran Pavilion to Meet Creighton Wednesday | Villanova University

Slater selected Philadelphia Big Five Player of the Week

Villanova Men’s Basketball

Player of the Year Rankings for 2021-22 Men's College Basketball Season | Bleacher Report

It's the year of the big man in men's college basketball, but it's a guard from Wisconsin who's starting to run away with the National Player of the Year awards...

NBA Wildcats

Jay Wright Says Ryan Arcidiacono Will Be ‘Tough-Minded, Skilled’ Addition For Knicks | Forbes

Jay Wright knows Knicks President Leon Rose from their time together we always talk in the summer when we see each other around Philly or the Jersey Shore about guys and about basktbll and I know Leon looks at the game very similar to Ryan Arcidiacono.

Jalen Brunson’s success in his breakout season isn’t any surprise: ‘I know what I’m capable of’ | The Athletic

Brunson is averaging career highs in nearly every stat, and in Luka Doncic's 10-game absence, he filled in very well for the Mavericks.

Report: NBA voids Ryan Arcidiacono’s 10-day contract with Knicks | Empire Sports Media

Ryan Arcidiacono’s debut with the New York Knicks will have to wait after the NBA voided his 10-day contract.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl or Isaiah Roby: OKC's Versatile Big Man of the Future | Sports Illustrated

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Isaiah Roby have both showcased their ability to be an undersized big in the modern NBA

Villanova Women’s Basketball

Friday Night's Game Against UConn is Postponed | Villanova University

NEW YORK – The BIG EAST Conference has announced that the Connecticut at Villanova women's basketball game, which was scheduled for Friday, January 7, has been canceled