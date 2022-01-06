State of the Nova Nation: Sweet Revenge, Jay Wright’s 500 Wins and Your Questions

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat are back to recap Villanova’s stifling 75-41 win over Creighton at the Finneran Pavilion. The duo dissect ‘Nova’s excellent defensive performance, Samuels’ and Moore’s offensive outpouring and Longino and Antoine’s added roles from the bench. Then, they preview the biggest keys for Villanova’s match-up against DePaul on Saturday before answering a full mailbag of listener questions. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNPod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.