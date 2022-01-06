 clock menu more-arrow no yes

State of the Nova Nation: Sweet Revenge, Jay Wright’s 500 Wins and Your Questions

Jermaine Samuels and Justin Moore show up on offense, and Bryan Antoine is BACK.

By Emma Houghton
Episode Description: Emma and Pat are back to recap Villanova’s stifling 75-41 win over Creighton at the Finneran Pavilion. The duo dissect ‘Nova’s excellent defensive performance, Samuels’ and Moore’s offensive outpouring and Longino and Antoine’s added roles from the bench. Then, they preview the biggest keys for Villanova’s match-up against DePaul on Saturday before answering a full mailbag of listener questions. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNPod.

