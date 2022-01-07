The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s DePaul Win Streak On The Line

TGIF Nova Nation! Saturday marks the return of one of my favorite Villanova rivalries as they take on the DePaul Blue Demons on the road. No, I’m not suggesting that DePaul is a rival for Villanova. This rivalry is Villanova vs. The Streak.

Villanova has won Twenty consecutive games against DePaul, dating back to January of 2008. That’s right, Villanova has not lost to DePaul for 14 years. Surprisingly though, that’s not the longest win streak the Big East has ever seen. There have been some pretty lengthy win streaks over the years, but Villanova has a chance to tie the longest streak this season if they can rack up three wins over the Blue Demons:

Longest Big East Win Streaks

Syracuse over Seton Hall: 23 Games, 1982-1992 (11 Years)

UConn over Boston College: 23 Games, 1988-2000 (13 Years)

Syracuse over Providence: 21 Games, 1980-1989 (10 Years)

Villanova over DePaul: 20 Games, 2008-2020 (Active)

DePaul got a reprieve from the yearly beatdowns last season as they faced a number of COVID pauses that led to the cancelation of both of their games with the Wildcats. And not seeing this team for a while could be one of many elements that make me think this game is no lock for the Wildcats.

Villanova is coming off a huge blowout win that put them back in first place in the conference. Now they go on the road on two days rest with their 6th man coming off COVID. Smells like a trap game. Additionally, DePaul has played better this season than their 0-3 Big East record would suggest. New head coach Tony Stubblefield has had the Blue Demons ranked at 102nd in KenPom, the third highest rating they’ve had during their epic losing streak to Villanova. Also, DePaul plays at an absolute break-neck pace and thrives as a transition team, an area where Villanova has struggled defensively. Don’t get me wrong, Villanova will certainly be favored going into this one. That said, it’s not like every game vs DePaul has been a blowout.

As I mentioned, the teams didn’t face each other last season. However, in 2020 Villanova barely survived a four point Overtime win at home against the Blue Demons. That game was saved by a 21 point outing by Collin Gillespie, and the Wildcats will likely need their leader to again pace the team to secure their 21st consecutive victory over DePaul.

In other news, Josh Hart’s jersey is headed to the rafters, Arch finally signs with the Knicks, and here comes DePaul. Enjoy!

Villanova vs DePaul

Justin Moore continues to show why he's on the verge of becoming the next standout for No. 19 Villanova. With Collin Gillespie scoreless midway through the second half, Moore took over and carried the Wildcats past Creighton 75-41 on Wednesday. Moore finished with 22 points, though Gillespie, a Player of the Year candidate, did finish with 11.

Villanova defeats Creighton

Villanova cruised past Creighton Wednesday night, 75-41, giving coach Jay Wright his 500th with the Wildcats, as he became the first coach in program history to reach the milestone.

Villanova Men’s Basketball

Hart was the leading scorer of the 2016 NCAA title team. Brandon Slater will be allowed to keep using Hart's No. 3.

Hart was the leading scorer of the 2016 NCAA title team. Brandon Slater will be allowed to keep using Hart's No. 3.

NBA Wildcats

Villanova Athletics

